On Wednesday Copper prices rose 0.9% to $10,924 per ton on the London Metal Exchange, buoyed by expectations of an agreement to end the US government shutdown. The prospect of a resumption of economic data releases in the United States, which are essential for the Fed's interest rate decisions, boosted market optimism. A weaker dollar, in the event of more accommodative monetary policy, would also make metals more attractive internationally.

Investors are also awaiting credit figures from China, as forecasts of a decline in total social financing weigh on the outlook for industrial demand. Last month, copper reached a record high of $11,200, supported by supply disruptions, particularly in Indonesia. At the same time, zinc markets remain under pressure: global stocks are at their lowest levels and deliveries to LME warehouses are struggling to materialize, due to a lack of physical availability.