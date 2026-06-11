Key Takeaways:

: Copper hits $13,378 per tonne, its lowest level since May 20.

: Middle East tensions and fund liquidations weigh on prices.

: Aluminum gains while zinc and lead retreat on the LME.



Copper prices retreated this Thursday, touching a 3-week low of $13,378 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME). This decline comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with threats of U.S. strikes against Iran prompting funds to liquidate positions over fears of rising interest rates and a global economic slowdown.



Copper has shed approximately 6% since its May 13 peak, despite some industrial buying triggered by the lower price levels. Demand in China, the world's biggest consumer, is showing signs of fatigue, as evidenced by a 19% drop in the Yangshan copper premium. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper also fell to its lowest level since May 8.



Meanwhile, aluminum rose 1.2% to $3,509 per tonne, supported by concerns over a prolonged conflict in the Gulf, a key region for global production. Zinc and lead fell by 0.4% and 0.8% respectively, reaching recent lows, while nickel and tin posted modest gains.



Available copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses have decreased by 37% over two months, settling at 226,975 tonnes, according to LME data.



This content was produced by a MarketScreener AI editor using selected financial information that was automatically translated, structured, and enhanced. Report an error or omission.