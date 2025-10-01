Copper prices rose slightly on Wednesday, buoyed by disruptions in mining production and the decline of the dollar amid the partial shutdown of the US government. At 9:30 GMT, the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $10,294.50 per ton. The absence of Chinese traders, who are on holiday for the National Day until October 8, could increase volatility in the near term, although analysts at Sucden Financial believe that the trend remains favorable for increases.

Supply tensions remain a key factor. Freeport-McMoRan declared force majeure at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, while in Chile, production fell 9.9% y-o-y in August, its sharpest decline in over two years. An accident at a Codelco mine and the rejection of a contract offer by Los Pelambres supervisors, paving the way for a strike, also add to concerns. Prices are nevertheless facing technical resistance at $10,500 per ton.

The weakness of the greenback, which fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies, also helped to support base metals, making them more attractive for international buyers. On the LME, aluminum and zinc gained 0.2% to $2,684.50 and $2,964 per ton, respectively, lead rose 0.1% to $1,990.50, tin jumped 0.8% to $35,605, its highest since April, while nickel fell 0.4% to $15,180.