Copper prices inched up on Tuesday, gaining 0.1% to $9,985 per ton on the London Metal Exchange. The market remains divided between supply disruptions, notably the suspension of production at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, and the accumulation of stocks, which are weighing on the short-term outlook. In the United States, Comex reserves stand at 318,285 short tons, up 241% since January, as a result of expectations relating to US tariffs.

Support also comes from the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut, which has improved investor sentiment despite a fragile economic environment. Copper has gained 13% since the beginning of the year, but remains under pressure after hitting a 15-month high last week. According to analysts, it would need to stay above $9,850 per ton to avoid a continuation of the correction that has begun.

In China, the most traded contract on the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 0.3% to 79,930 yuan ($11,237.80), with some traders taking profits after breaking through the 80,000 yuan mark. Among other metals, nickel performed best, rising 1% to $15,360, buoyed by the suspension of mining permits in Indonesia. Aluminum and zinc fell 0.2%, while lead and tin rose 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.