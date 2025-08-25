Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Core & Main is the largest specialized distributor focused on water, wastewater and storm-drainage solutions, operating a local-scale branch model under a national platform. there is still room for growth as the group aim of rehabilitating aging water infrastructure and building out resilient stormwater and fire protection systems.

Core & Main plays in the U.S. water, wastewater, and storm-drainage distribution market, which is split roughly half and half between new construction and repair & replacement. The water sector’s biggest challenge is aging infrastructure, with 65% of respondents naming it their top concern. An aging workforce and the difficulty of hiring skilled staff came second at 47%, followed by funding constraints and rising regulation at 26% each.

Core & Main holds a 19% share of the $39 billion U.S. water infrastructure market, with a product mix led by pipes, valves, and fittings (67%), followed by storm drainage (16%), meters (9%), and fire protection (8%). Beyond distribution, the company adds value through smart-meter integration, stormwater design support, fusible-HDPE solutions, and custom fabrication, which help it win specifications and lift margins.

Demand is balanced across municipal (42%), non-residential (38%), and residential (20%) markets, and splits evenly between new construction and repair & replacement. That balance is critical in an industry where the biggest challenges are aging infrastructure (65% of respondents), workforce shortages (47%), and limited capital availability (26%). With municipal budgets relatively steady and infrastructure replacement unavoidable, Core & Main benefits from a demand base that is both resilient and tied to long-term modernization needs.

Core & Main has built its scale through 41 acquisitions since 2017, adding about $1.8 billion in net sales. Early deals like Minnesota Pipe & Equipment, Long Island Pipe Supply, and R&B Company expanded its footprint, while Pacific Pipe, Triple T, and Inland Water Works deepened regional and product coverage. More recent moves - Eastern Supply, Dana Kepner, Granite Water Works - have pushed into specialty fabrication and stormwater solutions, with nearly $1 billion of sales added in FY23–FY24 alone.

Core & Main reaches more than 60,000 customers through a network of 370+ branches across 49 states, supported by nearly 5,700 associates. Its scale is reinforced by partnerships with 5,000+ suppliers and an offering of over 225,000 products, ensuring broad availability and reliable supply.

In 2024, Core & Main grew net sales 11% to $7.4 billion and lifted gross profit nearly 9% to $2.0 billion, with margins holding at 26.6%. Adjusted EBITDA edged up 2% to $930 million, while operating cash flow reached $621 million. Net income fell 18% to $434 million, though EPS was essentially flat at $2.13. The company also returned capital to shareholders, repurchasing $176 million of stock at an average price of $44 per share.

In Q1 FY25, Core & Main delivered strong top-line growth with net sales up 10% to $1.91 billion, driven by higher volumes and acquisitions. Gross profit rose 9% to $510 million, though margin dipped slightly to 26.7% due to higher inventory costs. SG&A climbed 14% to $293 million, reflecting acquisitions, inflation, and higher personnel costs, which kept operating income nearly flat at $171 million. Net income increased 4% to $105 million, helped by lower interest expense, while diluted EPS rose 6% to $0.52 on both earnings growth and share repurchases. Adjusted EBITDA improved 3% to $224 million, supported by gross profit gains offset by higher SG&A. The company also generated $77 million in operating cash flow and repurchased $39 million of stock at an average price of $46.64.

FCF has remained positive despite consistent debt financing, currently at $586 millions, down 43% compared to 2023 but leverage has trended lower - from 2.43x in 2022 to an expected decline to 0.5x by 2028. The group has improved its profitability, with ROA rising to 7.5% in 2025 from 5.7% in 2021, and ROE reaching 26.1% compared with 22.4% over the same period, while the EBITDA margin has remained stable at around 12.5% and the net margin at roughly 5.5%–6%.

In terms of valuation, the group is trading at a 2025 P/E ratio of 26.5x, slightly above its four-year average of 25.4x, with the multiple expected to decline in coming years. At the same time, EV/Revenue stands at 1.75x this year versus a historical average of 1.3x.

Core & Main faces competition from Ferguson, the biggest U.S. distributor with over 1,700 branches, directly overlaps in pipes, valves, and fittings. Xylem brings a technology edge with smart meters and water analytics, strengthened by its Evoqua deal. Mueller Water Products, though narrower in scope, remains a strong rival in hydrants, valves, and distribution components thanks to its deep installed base. However, over the past five years, the group has outpaced its main peers, delivering a total return of +176%, compared with +165% for Ferguson, +92% for Xylem, and +173% for Mueller.

Core & Main’s growth still depends on external factors: tariffs, inflation, and interest rates can quickly tighten customer budgets and delay projects, and with much of its debt tied to SOFR, every rate move flows straight through to earnings. These pressures make execution even more important—success hinges on integrating acquisitions without disruption and keeping supplier relationships strong in a market where local competition is always fierce.

Core & Main has built a strong lead in U.S. water infrastructure, pairing scale and steady municipal demand with a disciplined M&A playbook. Sales and returns keep trending higher, leverage is falling, and cash generation remains solid. With tailwinds from aging infrastructure, funding programs, and growth in smart meters and stormwater, the outlook is positive—though success will hinge on smooth integration and navigating rate and cost pressures.