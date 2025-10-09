CoreWeave's stock rose over 8% on Wednesday after the presentation of a new range of tools for artificial intelligence software developers. The cloud provider, already a partner of OpenAI, is thus expanding its offering beyond the simple rental of Nvidia GPUs by offering application services. The main new feature is a serverless reinforcement learning system capable of automatically adjusting computing capacity without human intervention. According to CoreWeave, this technology reduces model training costs by 40% compared to local use of Nvidia H100 GPUs, while maintaining the same quality of performance.

This launch follows the $1bn acquisition of Weights and Biases last May, a startup specializing in the evaluation and supervision of AI models. By targeting developers directly, CoreWeave seeks to strengthen its position in a cloud market dominated by giants such as Amazon Web Services. The company is betting on simplifying access to advanced training tools to differentiate itself in a sector where demand for GPUs remains extremely strong.

The New Jersey-based group, which was listed on the Nasdaq in March, is also continuing to expand its partnerships. It recently extended a contract with OpenAI worth up to $6.5bn and signed a $14.2bn agreement with Meta. At the same time, CoreWeave is preparing to acquire Core Scientific for $9bn, despite opposition from some of the latter's shareholders. For CEO Mike Intrator, this aggressive growth strategy aims to establish CoreWeave as a key player in large-scale AI infrastructure.