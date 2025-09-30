Published on 09/30/2025 at 10:07 am EDT - Modified on 09/30/2025 at 10:08 am EDT

CoreWeave's stock jumped nearly 10% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after announcing a $14.2bn strategic agreement with Meta. As a specialist in cloud infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence, the company is confirming its central role in securing the computing capabilities needed by large technology platforms.

This agreement comes amid rapid growth for CoreWeave, which had already expanded its partnership with OpenAI by $6.5bn the previous week, bringing their collaboration to $22.4bn. These contracts illustrate the growing demand for computing power, a key issue in the competition between digital giants and AI startups.

With these successes, CoreWeave is now establishing itself as a major player in the global cloud ecosystem for artificial intelligence, alongside the industry's long-standing leaders. According to the company, these partnerships demonstrate that advances in AI rely as much on software innovation as on the infrastructure that supports it.