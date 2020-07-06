corfinancial : Inks Partnership With Technology Consultancy F2 Strategy

corfinancial, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector, reports that it has hired wealth management consultancy F2 Strategy.

The agreement will further enhance the functionality and market penetration of corfinancial’s wealth management business, BITA Risk.

With client AUM in excess of US$200bn, BITA Risk is a leading provider of integrated private client suitability profiling, portfolio and ESG management, risk and monitoring applications in the HNW and UHNW sectors. The software gives managers freedom within a framework to construct and manage portfolios in the context of risk, policy and mandate, so they achieve suitability whilst delivering control and transparency to management.

Based in California, F2 Strategy is a technology consultancy that addresses the widening gap between expectations of affluent clients and their wealth management experience. Staffed by former executives from top-rated wealth firms and family offices, F2 Strategy provides technology roadmaps, innovative digital client interactions and the automation of investment and operational processes. The company was founded by accomplished veteran wealth CTO Doug Fritz.

“As strategic advisor to the BITA Risk business, our first objective is to shed light on the potential automation of Regulation 9 compliance - an area where bank trusts have been underserved by technology for decades. BITA Risk brings a way of making the Reg 9 process far more streamlined through a powerful exception management engine,” said Doug Fritz. “Our second objective is to communicate the value of ESG management to wealth management firms that are trying to address client demand in this area and to differentiate.“

Daryl Roxburgh, President and Global Head, BITA Risk: “Doug and his team are renowned globally for their expertise in making technology work better for wealth managers and improving the client experience for their investors. Their unique thought leadership and extensive network will be vital to us as BITA Risk continues to make significant inroads within the wealth management arena.”

