Corn, wheat, and soybean prices fell on Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade after the release of the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) quarterly report. The report showed that corn stocks as of September 1 stood at 1.532 billion bushels, down 13% y-o-y, but well above analysts' expectations (1.337 billion). The announcement of a record harvest ahead also weighed on the markets.

At around 12:30 p.m. in Chicago (5:30 p.m. GMT), the most actively traded corn contract was down 6 cents at $4.15-1/2 per bushel, wheat was down 11 cents at $5.08-1/2, and soybeans were down 9-3/4 cents at $10.01. The prospect of a possible federal government shutdown added to the uncertainty, prompting traders to limit their positions.

Soybeans are particularly suffering from a lack of export opportunities, with the US losing ground to South American suppliers in the Chinese market amid the trade war. The progress of corn and soybean crops, helped by hot, dry weather in the grain belt, is also adding to the pressure. Despite this decline, corn is expected to end the month virtually unchanged and post gains for the quarter, supported by strong exports and recent uncertainties about yields.