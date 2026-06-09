Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Corpay - formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies - has grown from a fuel card provider into a global business payments platform. Today, the company operates across three core markets - Employee Payments, B2B Payments, and Cross-Border Payments - serving businesses ranging from SMBs to large enterprises with tools for spend management, AP automation, and international transactions across 145 currencies and 35+ countries. Let's take a closer look.

Corpay operates within three markets: Employee Payments, B2B Payments, and Cross-Border Payments.

Corpay provides an integrated employee payment and spend management platform designed to help businesses control distributed employee spending across fuel, travel & entertainment (T&E), purchasing, lodging, and vendor payments. The company primarily serves construction and field service organizations ranging from SMBs to large enterprises. Its solution combines specialized payment cards, embedded spend controls, expense management software, fraud prevention tools, and access to an 800,000+ vendor network, enabling companies to enforce spending policies, improve reporting, streamline procurement, and reduce administrative overhead.

In the Employee Payments space, Corpay estimates global spend at roughly $30 trillion, with an addressable net revenue pool of approximately $300 billion - and critically, only about 13% of that spend has been digitized or carded today, with the incumbent solutions being largely legacy corporate card programs issued by major banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and U.S. Bank.

Corpay provides a fully managed B2B accounts payable (AP) automation platform that helps middle-market and enterprise businesses transform manual supplier payment processes into automated, controlled, and monetizable workflows. The solution streamlines the entire procure-to-pay cycle - from procurement, invoicing, approvals, payments, and reconciliation - while integrating directly with ERP systems. Corpay supports multiple payment methods including ACH+, real-time payments, credit/debit cards, virtual cards, and cross-border payments, helping customers improve cash flow, reduce fraud, automate vendor management, and simplify reconciliation across construction, automotive, hospitality, and education industries.

In the B2B Payments segment, the group estimates $115 trillion in annual spend and a $115 billion revenue opportunity, yet 90% of US B2B volume still moves via check or basic ACH with little or no accompanying data.

Corpay's Cross-Border Payments platform helps middle-market companies simplify international expansion by managing global payments, foreign exchange, compliance, and banking relationships through a single platform and API. The solution enables businesses to send payments in 145 currencies, access global bank accounts that can be opened in days, and manage FX risk across international operations. Corpay serves corporates, private capital firms, banks, fintechs, and digital currency providers, leveraging licenses in more than 35 countries and a commercial team of over 830 professionals across 24+ countries to support global transactions and cross-border growth.

The Cross-Border Payments market, while partially more digitized at the enterprise level, remains deeply underserved for the middle market: Corpay sizes the middle-market cross-border revenue opportunity at $160 billion, sourced from a $30 trillion spend base, noting that its own market share across all three verticals is under 1%.

Corpay's revenue is meaningfully exposed to two volatile inputs: fuel prices, which drive transaction economics in Vehicle Payments (45% of Q1 2026 revenues), and foreign exchange rates, with 57% of Q1 2026 revenues now generated outside the US. Competitively, the mid-market spend management space is attracting well-funded fintechs - Ramp, Brex (acquired by CapitalOne), Navan, Bill Holdings - that are eroding take rates, a dynamic already visible in Q1 2026 where Corporate Payments revenue per spend dollar fell 15% YoY.

Corpay ranks seventh among US commercial card issuers by purchase volume and is the largest B2B Mastercard issuer in North America — yet holds just 1.9% of total V/MA commercial volume, with the top six spots all occupied by major banks. Competitors exist in each segment individually: WEX in fleet, Bill Holdings in AP automation, Convera in cross-border. None of them span all three convincingly, which is the core of Corpay's positioning. Corpay’s advantage comes from assets that are difficult to replicate: licenses in 35+ countries, the ability to pay in 145 currencies, deep ERP integrations, and a global banking network built over 20+ years. Recent acquisitions have expanded its cross-border payments and AP automation capabilities while strengthening growth in key verticals.

Revenue increased from $3.43 billion in 2022 to $4.53 billion in 2025 and plan to reach approximately $5.29 billion in 2026, representing 17% YoY growth. In Q1 2026, revenue grew 25% to $1.26 billion, supported by 11% organic growth, contributions from the Alpha and Gringo acquisitions. Corporate Payments was the standout segment, with revenue increasing 46% as reported, driven by Alpha integration and continued cross-border client wins. Vehicle Payments grew 19%, while Lodging remained stable despite lower room night volumes, supported by higher revenue per room night. International operations continue to become a larger part of the business, representing 57% of total revenue, with Brazil and the UK now accounting for a meaningful share of results.

Regarding profitability, Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA increased 24% to $689 million, with EBITDA margins remaining above 54%. Adjusted EPS grew 29% to $5.80, supported by both earnings growth and aggressive share repurchases. Corpay repurchased $786 million of stock during the quarter and has reduced its diluted share count by roughly 27% since 2018. The business generates high returns on capital, with ROE approaching 40% and maintains leverage of approximately 2.7x EBITDA. Looking ahead, management expects adjusted EPS of approximately $26.70 in 2026 and continues to target more than $50 per share by 2029. Corpay's 2026 P/E stands at 16.4x with the PEG at 0.4x.

Regulatory and legal exposure represents a significant risk. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit against Corpay introduces headline risk and potential operational restrictions. Beyond this, the company's cross-border licensing infrastructure in 35+ nations must continuously comply with evolving anti-money laundering, data protection, and payment services regulations across multiple jurisdictions, and any material compliance failure could result in license suspension, fines, or reputational damage.

Despite holding under 1% market share across its three verticals, Corpay is well-positioned in markets where digitization remains early-stage and legacy bank programs still dominate. With revenue of $4.53 billion, a global licensing footprint across 35+ countries, and deep ERP integrations built over two decades, the company has real structural advantages that are hard to replicate quickly. The key risk to watch is regulatory - an active FTC lawsuit combined with compliance obligations across 35+ jurisdictions creates meaningful headline and operational exposure that could disrupt an otherwise compelling growth story.