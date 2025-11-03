Three years after the start of the bull market, Wall Street continues to advance. Records are being broken every week and strategists are constantly raising their target prices for stocks. While valuations are tight and beginning to cause concern, earnings are on track.

With nearly two-thirds (64%) of S&P 500 companies having reported their results, it is time for us to take stock of them, based on data from Factset.

Q3 EPS growth was 10.7% y-o-y. This is well above the 7.9% expected on September 30.

As usual, results are better than expected and exceed expectations. There is always this game between companies and analysts, with the former pushing the latter to revise their forecasts downwards so that they can then exceed them.

However, this quarter is particularly strong nonetheless. 83% of companies exceeded expectations, the highest rate in over four years (Q2 2021). And this is the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

For the full-year, earnings growth is expected to be 11.2%, with an acceleration expected in 2026 (+14%).

This earnings growth is mainly driven by large technology stocks, which are also driving the rise in US indices.

It is this earnings momentum that justifies the high valuations. The S&P 500 is currently trading at 22.9x earnings for the next twelve months, compared with a 5-year average of 19.9x and a 10-year average of 18.6x.

As a result of these high valuations, positive surprises are rewarded only slightly, while negative surprises are punished. This is always the case, but the phenomenon is more pronounced this quarter.

This quarter, a company that beats expectations gains an average of 0.3% on the day, while a company that reports below expectations loses an average of 6.4%. Source: Factset

This week will be the last busy week for corporate earnings, with 136 S&P 500 companies reporting. However, investors will still be waiting for Nvidia's results on November 19, as the company passed the $5 trillion market capitalization threshold last week.