US & Canada
ConocoPhillips: Q3 2025 Results
Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings
Airbnb, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Monster Beverage Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Vistra Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
EOG Resources, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Cummins Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Becton, Dickinson and Company: Q4 2025 Earnings
TC Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Datadog, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Fastenal Company: October 2025 Business Update
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Block, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Microchip Technology, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
BeOne Medicines AG: Q3 2025 Earnings
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
NRG Energy, Inc: Q3 2025 Earnings
Sandisk Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings
Ameren Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Expedia Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Natera, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
The Trade Desk, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Tapestry, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Insulet Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
BCE Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
EchoStar Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Ralph Lauren Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings
RB Global, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Evergy, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Alliant Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Somnigroup International Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
DraftKings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
US Foods Holding Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Gen Digital Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Lundin Gold Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
News Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
IREN Limited: Q1 2026 Earnings
Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Sprott Physical Gold Trust: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Bombardier Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
SharkNinja, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Stantec Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Solventum Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Doximity, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
QXO, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
MP Materials Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Wynn Resorts, Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Lamar Advertising Company: Q3 2025 Earnings
Viatris Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Texas Roadhouse, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Camden Property Trust: Q3 2025 Earnings
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Karman Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
D-Wave Quantum Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
ARC Resources Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Moderna, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Saputo Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Europe
AstraZeneca PLC: Q3 2025 Results
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd: Q3 2025 Business update
Rheinmetall AG: Q3 2025 Results
National Grid plc: Q2 2026 Results
ENGIE: Q3 2025 Results
Diageo plc: Q1 2026 Trading update - Trading Statement
DHL Group: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Legrand: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Heidelberg Materials AG: Q3 2025 Trading update - Trading Update
Commerzbank AG: Q3 2025 Results
Swisscom AG: Q3 2025 Results
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
AP Moller Maersk: Q3 2025 Results
ArcelorMittal: Q3 2025 Results
Novonesis A/S: Q3 2025 Results
PKO Bank Polski S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Veolia Environnement: Q3 2025 Results
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
BT Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
BPER Banca S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
HOCHTIEF AG: Q3 2025 Results
Banco BPM S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Genmab A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Smith & Nephew Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Uniper SE: Q3 2025 Results
Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Continental AG: Q3 2025 Results
Euronext N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
National Bank of Greece S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Renewi plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Wise plc: Q2 2026 Results
Dino Polska S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
GEA Group AG: Q3 2025 Earnings
Skanska AB: Q3 2025 Earnings
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: Q3 2025 Results
CTP N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
J Sainsbury plc: Q2 2026 Results
Auto Trader Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
RATIONAL AG: Q3 2025 Results
Securitas AB: Q3 2025 Results
Syensqo SA/NV: Q3 2025 Results
SalMar ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Zalando SE: Q3 2025 Results
IMI plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Pirelli & C. S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
IMCD N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Howden Joinery Group Plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update
InPost S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Gedeon Richter: Q3 2025 Results
Iveco Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Azimut Holding S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Credito Emiliano S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Banijay Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Fielmann Group AG: Q3 2025 Results
Adecco Group AG: Q3 2025 Results
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Logista Holdings: Q4 2025 Results
Camurus AB: Q3 2025 Results
Shurgard Self-Storage Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results
JCDECAUX SE: Q3 2025 Business update
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of results (estimate)
Sacyr, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
RS Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Brembo N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Asker Healthcare Group AB: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Solvay SA: Q3 2025 Publication of results
VGP NV: Q3 2025 Trading update - Trading Update
Titan S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Air France-KLM: Q3 2025 Results
TBC Bank Group PLC: Q3 2025 Results
AutoStore Holdings Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results
HgCapital Trust plc: Q3 2025 Results
Vistry Group PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA: Q3 2025 Business update
Cementir Holding N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Hufvudstaden AB: Q3 2025 Results
Derwent London Plc: Q3 2025 Business Update
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA: Q3 2025 Results
OSB Group Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
GN Store Nord A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Valiant Holding AG: Q3 2025 Results
Tate & Lyle plc: Q2 2026 Results
Royal BAM Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Trading update - Trading Update
BFF Bank S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.: Q3 2025 Trading update - Activity Update
Bure Equity AB: Q3 2025 Results
Veidekke ASA: Q3 2025 Publication of results
LANXESS AG: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Helios Towers plc: Q3 2025 Earnings
TORM plc: Q3 2025 Earnings
Sparebanken Norge: Q3 2025 Earnings
Odfjell Drilling Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results
ChemoMetec A/S: Q1 2026 Business update - Trading Statement
New Wave Group AB: Q3 2025 Earnings
Energa SA: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA: October 2025 Trading development - Traffic Results
DEUTZ AG: Q3 2025 Publication of results
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Publication of results (estimate)
Intercos S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Adtran Networks SE: Q3 2025 Results
DNO ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC: Q2 2026 Business update - Trading Update
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Ramsay Générale de Santé: Q1 2026 Results (estimate)
Lenzing AG: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Apotea AB: Q3 2025 Publication of results
Rest of the world
DBS Group Holdings Ltd: Q3 2025 Earnings
National Australia Bank Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings
Petrobras: Q3 2025 Earnings
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Life Insurance Corporation of India: Q2 2026 Earnings
