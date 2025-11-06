Welcome to the calendar of publications for listed companies on November 6, 2025. It will be another big day for results. Amongst the main announcements are those of AstraZeneca, Airbnb, Petrobras and Zurich Insurance Group, in addition to a few French companies, including Legrand and Veolia.

US & Canada

ConocoPhillips: Q3 2025 Results

Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Monster Beverage Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Vistra Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Cummins Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company: Q4 2025 Earnings

TC Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Datadog, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Fastenal Company: October 2025 Business Update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Block, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Microchip Technology, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

BeOne Medicines AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc: Q3 2025 Earnings

Sandisk Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings

Ameren Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Natera, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

The Trade Desk, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Insulet Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

BCE Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

EchoStar Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Ralph Lauren Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings

RB Global, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Evergy, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Alliant Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Somnigroup International Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

DraftKings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

US Foods Holding Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Gen Digital Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

News Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

IREN Limited: Q1 2026 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Sprott Physical Gold Trust: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Bombardier Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Stantec Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Solventum Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Doximity, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

QXO, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

MP Materials Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Wynn Resorts, Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Lamar Advertising Company: Q3 2025 Earnings

Viatris Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Texas Roadhouse, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Camden Property Trust: Q3 2025 Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Karman Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

D-Wave Quantum Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

ARC Resources Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Moderna, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Saputo Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Europe

AstraZeneca PLC: Q3 2025 Results

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd: Q3 2025 Business update

Rheinmetall AG: Q3 2025 Results

National Grid plc: Q2 2026 Results

ENGIE: Q3 2025 Results

Diageo plc: Q1 2026 Trading update - Trading Statement

DHL Group: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Legrand: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Heidelberg Materials AG: Q3 2025 Trading update - Trading Update

Commerzbank AG: Q3 2025 Results

Swisscom AG: Q3 2025 Results

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

AP Moller Maersk: Q3 2025 Results

ArcelorMittal: Q3 2025 Results

Novonesis A/S: Q3 2025 Results

PKO Bank Polski S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Veolia Environnement: Q3 2025 Results

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

BT Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

BPER Banca S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

HOCHTIEF AG: Q3 2025 Results

Banco BPM S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Genmab A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Smith & Nephew Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Uniper SE: Q3 2025 Results

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Continental AG: Q3 2025 Results

Euronext N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

National Bank of Greece S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Renewi plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Wise plc: Q2 2026 Results

Dino Polska S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

GEA Group AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

Skanska AB: Q3 2025 Earnings

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: Q3 2025 Results

CTP N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

J Sainsbury plc: Q2 2026 Results

Auto Trader Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

RATIONAL AG: Q3 2025 Results

Securitas AB: Q3 2025 Results

Syensqo SA/NV: Q3 2025 Results

SalMar ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Zalando SE: Q3 2025 Results

IMI plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

IMCD N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Howden Joinery Group Plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update

InPost S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Gedeon Richter: Q3 2025 Results

Iveco Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Azimut Holding S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC: Q3 2025 Trading Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Banijay Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Fielmann Group AG: Q3 2025 Results

Adecco Group AG: Q3 2025 Results

BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Logista Holdings: Q4 2025 Results

Camurus AB: Q3 2025 Results

Shurgard Self-Storage Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results

JCDECAUX SE: Q3 2025 Business update

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of results (estimate)

Sacyr, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

RS Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Brembo N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Asker Healthcare Group AB: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Solvay SA: Q3 2025 Publication of results

VGP NV: Q3 2025 Trading update - Trading Update

Titan S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Air France-KLM: Q3 2025 Results

TBC Bank Group PLC: Q3 2025 Results

AutoStore Holdings Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results

HgCapital Trust plc: Q3 2025 Results

Vistry Group PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA: Q3 2025 Business update

Cementir Holding N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Hufvudstaden AB: Q3 2025 Results

Derwent London Plc: Q3 2025 Business Update

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA: Q3 2025 Results

OSB Group Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

GN Store Nord A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Valiant Holding AG: Q3 2025 Results

Tate & Lyle plc: Q2 2026 Results

Royal BAM Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Trading update - Trading Update

BFF Bank S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.: Q3 2025 Trading update - Activity Update

Bure Equity AB: Q3 2025 Results

Veidekke ASA: Q3 2025 Publication of results

LANXESS AG: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Helios Towers plc: Q3 2025 Earnings

TORM plc: Q3 2025 Earnings

Sparebanken Norge: Q3 2025 Earnings

Odfjell Drilling Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results

ChemoMetec A/S: Q1 2026 Business update - Trading Statement

New Wave Group AB: Q3 2025 Earnings

Energa SA: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA: October 2025 Trading development - Traffic Results

DEUTZ AG: Q3 2025 Publication of results

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Publication of results (estimate)

Intercos S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Adtran Networks SE: Q3 2025 Results

DNO ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC: Q2 2026 Business update - Trading Update

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Ramsay Générale de Santé: Q1 2026 Results (estimate)

Lenzing AG: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Apotea AB: Q3 2025 Publication of results

Rest of the world

DBS Group Holdings Ltd: Q3 2025 Earnings

National Australia Bank Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings

Petrobras: Q3 2025 Earnings

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Life Insurance Corporation of India: Q2 2026 Earnings

