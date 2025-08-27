US & Canada
NVIDIA Corporation: Q2 2026 Results
Royal Bank of Canada: Q3 2025 Earnings
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Snowflake Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Veeva Systems Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Trip.com Group Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings
Dollarama Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
National Bank of Canada: Q3 2025 Earnings
Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
HP Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
NetApp, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Pure Storage, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Nutanix, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
The JM Smucker Company: Q1 2026 Earnings
Europe
Prudential plc: Q2 2025 Results
ageas SA/NV: Q2 2025 Results
Eiffage S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Q2 2025 Results
JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q2 2026 Trading update
Accelleron Industries AG: Q2 2025 Results
Vienna Insurance Group AG: Q2 2025 Results
Aroundtown SA: Q2 2025 Results
Hafnia Limited: Q2 2025 Results
Sydbank A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Stadler Rail AG: Q2 2025 Earnings
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
Asseco Poland S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Q2 2025 Results
Hochschild Mining plc: Q2 2025 Results
S IMMO AG: Q2 2025 Results
Investis Holding SA: Q2 2025 Results
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Dalata Hotel Group plc: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Rest of the world
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Meituan: Q2 2025 Earnings
Midea Group Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings
This financial release calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.