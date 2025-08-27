Welcome to the schedule for listed companies for August 27, 2025. Amongst the main announcements of the day, Prudential plc, NVIDIA Corporation, Ping An Insurance, and Meituan will publish their financial results.

US & Canada

NVIDIA Corporation: Q2 2026 Results

Royal Bank of Canada: Q3 2025 Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Snowflake Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Veeva Systems Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Trip.com Group Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

Dollarama Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

National Bank of Canada: Q3 2025 Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

HP Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

NetApp, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Nutanix, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

The JM Smucker Company: Q1 2026 Earnings

Europe

Prudential plc: Q2 2025 Results

ageas SA/NV: Q2 2025 Results

Eiffage S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Q2 2025 Results

JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q2 2026 Trading update

Accelleron Industries AG: Q2 2025 Results

Vienna Insurance Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Aroundtown SA: Q2 2025 Results

Hafnia Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Sydbank A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Stadler Rail AG: Q2 2025 Earnings

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Asseco Poland S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Q2 2025 Results

Hochschild Mining plc: Q2 2025 Results

S IMMO AG: Q2 2025 Results

Investis Holding SA: Q2 2025 Results

Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Dalata Hotel Group plc: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Rest of the world

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Meituan: Q2 2025 Earnings

Midea Group Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

