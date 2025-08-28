Welcome to the results schedule of listed companies for August 28, 2025. The big name in Europe is Pernod Ricard, which will announce its annual results. In the US, Dell and Marvell will represent the tech sector, while Dollar General and Best Buy will represent retailers.

US & Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q3 2025 Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Q2 2026 Earnings

Autodesk, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Q3 2025 Earnings

Li Auto Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Hormel Foods Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Brown-Forman Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings

Europe

Pernod Ricard: Q4 2025 Results

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna: Q2 2025 Results

Iliad: Q2 2025 Results

Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Lundberg B: Q2 2025 Results

HAL Trust: Q2 2025 Results

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Delivery Hero SE: Q2 2025 Results

CD PROJEKT S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Strabag SE: Q2 2025 Results

EVN AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

Fielmann Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

CPI Europe AG: Q2 2025 Results

Van Lanschot Kempen N.V: Q2 2025 Results

Alpiq Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

Elekta AB: Q1 2026 Results

CMB.TECH NV: Q2 2025 Results

Systemair AB: Q1 2026 Results

BioArctic AB: Q2 2025 Results

Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: Q2 2025 Results

Dom Development S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A.: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Rest of the world

China Life Insurance Company Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

CNOOC Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company): Q2 2025 Earnings

Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

China CITIC Bank Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

