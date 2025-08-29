Welcome to the schedule of listed companies for August 29, 2025. Amongst the day's main announcements are Compagnie Financière Tradiction, CPI Property Group, Alibaba Group, and a slew of Chinese banks.

US & Canada

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q1 2026 Earnings

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Europe

CPI Property Group: Q2 2025 Results

Ackermans & van Haaren NV: Q2 2025 Results

KBC Ancora SA: Q4 2025 Results

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA: Q2 2025 Results

CPI FIM SA: Q2 2025 Results

AF Gruppen ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

Agricultural Bank of China Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

China Construction Bank Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings

Bank of China Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

CITIC Securities Company Limited: Q2 2025 Earnings

