Welcome to the publication schedule for listed companies on September 10, 2025. Amongst the day's main announcements are those of Inditex, Associated British Foods, TSMC, and Chewy.

US & Canada

Chewy, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Europe

INDITEX: Q2 2025 Results

Associated British Foods plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update

Baloise Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

Flughafen Zürich AG: August 2025 Trading update - Traffic Figures

Darktrace plc: Q4 2025 Results (estimate)

Vistry Group PLC: Q2 2025 Results

Keywords Studios plc: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

TAURON Polska Energia S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Clas Ohlson AB: Q1 2026 Results

NEURONES: Q2 2025 Results

EL.En. S.p.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): August 2025 Trading update

This financial publication calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.