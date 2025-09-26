Monday, September 29, 2025
US & Canada
Carnival Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
EMEIS: Q2 2025 Results
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
US & Canada
Nike, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Paychex, Inc.: Q1 2026 Results
Europe
GEK TERNA S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente, S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Q2 2026 Earnings
The Merchants Trust Plc: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
A.G. BARR p.l.c.: Q2 2026 Results
Close Brothers Group plc: Q4 2025 Results (estimate)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
US & Canada
RPM International Inc.: Q1 2026 Results
Europe
Danske Bank A/S: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Greggs plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Argan: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Ruffer Investment Company Limited: Q4 2025 Results (estimate)
SkiStar AB: Q4 2025 Results
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Europe
Tesco PLC: Q2 2026 Results
Volvo Cars: September 2025 Business update
Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Rest of the world
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.: September 2025 Trading update
Friday, October 3, 2025
Europe
KION GROUP AG: Q3 2025 Publication of business development - Pre-Close
Nordnet AB: September 2025 Publication of business trends - Monthly Statistics
Avanza Bank Holding AB: September 2025 Business Update - Monthly Statistics
Kernel Holding S.A.: Q4 2025 Earnings
This financial publication calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in compiling it, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.