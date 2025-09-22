Monday, September 22, 2025
Europe
Jumbo S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
BioPharma Credit PLC: Q2 2025 Results
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
US & Canada
Micron Technology, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results
AutoZone, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Europe
Smiths Group plc: Q4 2025 Earnings
Kingfisher plc: Q2 2026 Results
TUI AG: Q4 2025 Business Update - Pre-Close Trading Update
Raspberry Pi Holdings plc: Q2 2025 Results
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
US & Canada
Cintas Corporation: Q1 2026 Publication of results
Raymond James Financial, Inc.: August 2025 Publication of business performance - Operating Results
Europe
JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Trigano: Q4 2025 Business update
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.: Q2 2025 Results
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc: Q4 2025 Results (estimate)
Lamda Development S.A.: Q2 2025 Publication of results (estimate)
Thursday, September 25, 2025
US & Canada
Costco Wholesale Corporation: Q4 2025 Results
Accenture plc: Q4 2025 Earnings
Jabil Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
TD SYNNEX Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Hennes & Mauritz AB: Q3 2025 Publication of results
LPP SA: Q2 2025 Earnings
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
ALTEN: Q2 2025 Earnings
Terna Energy S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Q4 2025 Results
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)
Fluxys Belgium SA: Q2 2025 Earnings
Glenveagh Properties plc: Q2 2025 Results
OCI N.V.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Friday, September 26, 2025
Europe
Zegona Communications plc: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
