Welcome to the schedule of publications for listed companies for the week of September 22 to 26, 2025. Amongst the main announcements this week are Micron Technology, AutoZone, Cintas Corporation, Costco Wholesale, Accenture and Hennes & Mauritz.

Monday, September 22, 2025

Europe

Jumbo S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

BioPharma Credit PLC: Q2 2025 Results

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

US & Canada

Micron Technology, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results

AutoZone, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Europe

Smiths Group plc: Q4 2025 Earnings

Kingfisher plc: Q2 2026 Results

TUI AG: Q4 2025 Business Update - Pre-Close Trading Update

Raspberry Pi Holdings plc: Q2 2025 Results

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

US & Canada

Cintas Corporation: Q1 2026 Publication of results

Raymond James Financial, Inc.: August 2025 Publication of business performance - Operating Results

Europe

JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Trigano: Q4 2025 Business update

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.: Q2 2025 Results

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc: Q4 2025 Results (estimate)

Lamda Development S.A.: Q2 2025 Publication of results (estimate)

Thursday, September 25, 2025

US & Canada

Costco Wholesale Corporation: Q4 2025 Results

Accenture plc: Q4 2025 Earnings

Jabil Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

TD SYNNEX Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Hennes & Mauritz AB: Q3 2025 Publication of results

LPP SA: Q2 2025 Earnings

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

ALTEN: Q2 2025 Earnings

Terna Energy S.A.: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Q4 2025 Results

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)

Fluxys Belgium SA: Q2 2025 Earnings

Glenveagh Properties plc: Q2 2025 Results

OCI N.V.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Friday, September 26, 2025

Europe

Zegona Communications plc: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

