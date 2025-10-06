Monday, October 6, 2025
US & Canada
Constellation Brands, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Europe
Repsol S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance - Trading Statement
LDC SA: Q2 2026 Trading Update - Turnover
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
US & Canada
McCormick & Company, Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
CVS Group plc: Q4 2025 results
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
US & Canada
Costco Wholesale Corporation: September 2025 Trading Update
Europe
OMV AG: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Unite Group plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update
TGS ASA: Q3 2025 Operational Update
Thursday, October 9, 2025
US & Canada
PepsiCo, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Progressive Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Südzucker AG: Q2 2026 results
Volution Group plc: Q4 2025 results
Fagron N.V.: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Rest of the world
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): September 2025 Trading update
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.: Q4 2025 Earnings
HCL Technologies Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Friday, October 10, 2025
Europe
Porsche AG: Q3 2025 Trading update - Pre-Close
Tryg A/S: Q3 2025 Earnings
Atrium Ljungberg AB: Q3 2025 Earnings
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Gerresheimer AG: Q3 2025 results
Hays plc: Q1 2026 Trading update - Trading Update
Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Q3 2025 results
DFDS A/S: September 2025 Trading update
