Corporate earnings scheule for week of October 6 to 10, 2025: PepsiCo and Delta take the heat

Welcome to the schedule of corporate publications for listed companies for the week of October 6 to 10, 2025. Amongst the main announcements of the week are those of PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines, Tata Consultancy Services and Porsche AG. These iconic companies will unveil their quarterly results or trading updates, providing a valuable insight into their recent performance.