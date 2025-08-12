US & Canada
Sea Limited: Q2 2025 Results
CoreWeave, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Cardinal Health, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results
Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Q2 2025 Results
On Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results
Aspen Technology, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings Release (estimate)
CAVA Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Smithfield Foods, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release
Europe
Hannover Re: Q2 2025 Results
Demant A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Spirax Group plc: Q2 2025 Results
Entain plc: Q2 2025 Results
SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Q2 2025 Results
Bellway p.l.c.: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update
ISS A/S: Q2 2025 Results
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
TAG Immobilien AG: Q2 2025 Results
Derwent London Plc: Q2 2025 Results
Tecan Group AG: Q2 2025 Results
Fidelity European Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
K+S AG: Q2 2025 Results
Bell Food Group AG: Q2 2025 Results
Ceconomy AG: Q3 2025 Results
Storskogen Group AB: Q2 2025 Results
Sparebanken Norge: Q2 2025 Results
TKH Group N.V.: Q2 2025 Results
Nexus AG: Q2 2025 Results
PageGroup plc: Q2 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden): Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
This financial publication calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically check the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com