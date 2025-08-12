Welcome to the listed company calendar for August 12, 2025. Among the main announcements, Coreweave, Cardinal Health, Inc, Hannover Re, Demant A/S, and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) will release their financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

US & Canada

Sea Limited: Q2 2025 Results

CoreWeave, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Cardinal Health, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Q2 2025 Results

On Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

Aspen Technology, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings Release (estimate)

CAVA Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Smithfield Foods, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release

Europe

Hannover Re: Q2 2025 Results

Demant A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Spirax Group plc: Q2 2025 Results

Entain plc: Q2 2025 Results

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Bellway p.l.c.: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update

ISS A/S: Q2 2025 Results

BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

TAG Immobilien AG: Q2 2025 Results

Derwent London Plc: Q2 2025 Results

Tecan Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Fidelity European Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

K+S AG: Q2 2025 Results

Bell Food Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Ceconomy AG: Q3 2025 Results

Storskogen Group AB: Q2 2025 Results

Sparebanken Norge: Q2 2025 Results

TKH Group N.V.: Q2 2025 Results

Nexus AG: Q2 2025 Results

PageGroup plc: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden): Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

This financial publication calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically check the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com