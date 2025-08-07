Welcome to the listed company calendar for August 7, 2025. Amongst the main announcements are Eli Lilly and Company, Siemens AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Sony Group Corporation.

USA & Canada

Eli Lilly and Company: Q2 2025 Results

Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

ConocoPhillips: Q2 2025 Results

Constellation Energy Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Brookfield Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Q4 2025 Results

Motorola Solutions, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Q2 2025 Results

EOG Resources, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Vistra Corp.: Q2 2025 Results

Atlassian Corporation: Q4 2025 Results

Monster Beverage Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings

Flutter Entertainment plc: Q2 2025 Results

Cheniere Energy, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Sempra: Q2 2025 Results

Datadog, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company: Q3 2025 Earnings

Kenvue Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Block, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

The Trade Desk, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Microchip Technology, Inc.: Q1 2026 Results

Targa Resources Corp.: Q2 2025 Results

Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

GoDaddy Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Power Corporation of Canada: Q2 2025 Results

Pinterest, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Formula One Group: Q2 2025 Results

Expedia Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Rocket Lab Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Restaurant Brands International Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

BCE Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Insulet Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Insmed Incorporated: Q2 2025 Results

US Foods Holding Corp.: Q2 2025 Results

Twilio Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Gen Digital Inc.: Q1 2026 Results

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Erie Indemnity Company: Q2 2025 Results

Natera, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Ralph Lauren Corporation: Q1 2026 Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Alliant Energy Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Evergy, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Warner Music Group Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Talen Energy Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Somnigroup International Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Solventum Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Lundin Gold Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Instacart (Maplebear): Q2 2025 Results

Nebius Group: Q2 2025 Results

Liberty Broadband Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Texas Roadhouse, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Doximity, Inc.: Q1 2026 Results

Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Wynn Resorts, Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Chime Financial, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Primo Brands Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings

Viatris Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

MP Materials Corp.: Q2 2025 Earnings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

EPAM Systems, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Europe

Siemens AG: Q3 2025 Results

Deutsche Telekom AG: Q2 2025 Results

Allianz SE: Q2 2025 Results

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd: Q2 2025 Results

Merck KGaA: Q2 2025 Results

AP Moller Maersk: Q2 2025 Results

Swisscom AG: Q2 2025 Results

KBC Group NV: Q2 2025 Results

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Q2 2025 Results

Rheinmetall AG: Q2 2025 Results

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC: Q2 2025 Results

Uniper SE: Q2 2025 Results

Sandoz Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Genmab A/S: Q2 2025 Results

GEA Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Bank Pekao, S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

CTP N.V.: Q2 2025 Results

IONOS Group SE: Q2 2025 Results

WPP plc: Q2 2025 Results

LEG Immobilien SE: Q2 2025 Results

Scout24 SE: Q2 2025 Results

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Q3 2025 Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC: Q2 2025 Results

Harbour Energy plc: Q2 2025 Results

Galenica AG: Q2 2025 Results

1&1 AG: Q2 2025 Results

Technoprobe S.p.A.: Q2 2025 Results

SpareBank 1 Sør-Norge ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Deliveroo plc: Q2 2025 Results

SYNLAB AG: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

SBM Offshore N.V: Q2 2025 Results

Spectris plc: Q2 2025 Results

United Internet AG: Q2 2025 Results

HUTCHMED (China) Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Serco Group plc: Q2 2025 Results

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

SpareBank 1 SMN: Q2 2025 Results

Just Group plc: Q2 2025 Results

Paradox Interactive AB: Q2 2025 Results

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA: Q2 2025 Business update

Fix Price Group PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

OHB SE: Q2 2025 Results

SpareBank 1 Østlandet: Q2 2025 Results

Jeudan A/S: Q2 2025 Results

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge: Q2 2025 Publication of results

Xior Student Housing NV: Q2 2025 Results

Lenzing AG: Q2 2025 Results

Dowlais Group plc: Q2 2025 Results

DEUTZ AG: Q2 2025 Results

GVS S.p.A.: Q2 2025 Results

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

China Mobile Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Sony Group Corporation: Q1 2025 Results

DBS Group Holdings Ltd: Q2 2025 Results

SoftBank Group Corp.: Q1 2025 Results

Petrobras: Q2 2025 Results

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.: Q1 2025 Results

Life Insurance Corporation of India: Q1 2026 Results

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company): Q2 2025 Results

This financial publication schedule has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically check the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us.