Welcome to the listed company calendar for August 13, 2025. The main announcements of the day include results to be published by EON SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

US & Canada

Cisco Systems, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results

Venture Global, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Hydro One Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Coherent Corp.: Q4 2025 Results

Metro Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Performance Food Group Company: Q4 2025 Earnings

JBS N.V.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Stantec Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

CCL Industries Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Europe

EON SE: Q2 2025 Results

Prudential plc: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Straumann Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

PKO Bank Polski S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Q2 2025 Results

ICA Gruppen: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Brenntag SE: Q2 2025 Results

RENK Group AG: Q2 2025 Results

Flughafen Zürich AG: July 2025 Trading update - Traffic Figures

Beazley plc: Q2 2025 Results

Emmi AG: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Fraport AG: July 2025 Publication of business development - Traffic Figures

Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Q2 2025 Results

Persimmon Plc: Q2 2025 Results

TUI AG: Q3 2025 Results

Glanbia plc: Q2 2025 Results

Sixt SE: Q2 2025 Results

Wienerberger AG: Q2 2025 Results

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Q2 2025 Results

St. Galler Kantonalbank AG: Q2 2025 Results

Balfour Beatty plc: Q2 2025 Results

Network International Holdings plc: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Berner Kantonalbank AG: Q2 2025 Results

Grand City Properties S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Nordic Semiconductor: Q2 2025 Results

Hill & Smith PLC: Q2 2025 Results

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Evotec SE: Q2 2025 Results

Jenoptik AG: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Tencent Holdings Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Q4 2025 Results

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

