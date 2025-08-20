Welcome to the listed company calendar for August 20, 2025. The main announcements today include Alcon Inc., The TJX Companies, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, and Geberit AG will publish their Q2 2025 results.

US & Canada

The TJX Companies: Q2 2026 Results

Progressive Corporation: July 2025 Trading update

Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Analog Devices, Inc.: Q3 2025 Results

Target Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Estee Lauder: Q4 2025 Results

Baidu, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Raymond James Financial, Inc.: July 2025 Trading update - Operating Results

DiDi Global Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release (estimate)

Futu Holdings Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release (estimate)

Nordson Corporation: Q3 2025 Results

Europe

Alcon Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Geberit AG: Q2 2025 Results

ASR Nederland N.V.: Q2 2025 Results

Mowi ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Rockwool A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Oberbank AG: Q2 2025 Results

Emmi AG: Q2 2025 Results

Lion Finance Group PLC: Q2 2025 Results

Ithaca Energy plc: Q2 2025 Results

FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Leroy Seafood: Q2 2025 Results

OSB Group Plc: Q2 2025 Results

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG: Q2 2025 Results

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

DOF Group ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Austevoll Seafood ASA: Q2 2025 Results

BH Macro Limited: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Sensirion Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

Polenergia S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Norconsult ASA: Q2 2025 Results

Zug Estates Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

DFDS A/S: July 2025 Trading update

DFDS A/S: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

This financial calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically check the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com