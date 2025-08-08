Europe
Munich Re: Q2 2025 Results
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Q2 2025 Results
NN Group N.V.: Q2 2025 Results
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Q2 2025 Results
Lotus Bakeries NV: Q2 2025 Results
Bechtle AG: Q2 2025 Results
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyrt: Q2 2025 Results
Jungheinrich AG: Q2 2025 Results
CCC S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
RTL Group S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
Asmodee: Q1 2026 Results
TBC Bank Group PLC: Q2 2025 Results
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited: Q2 2025 Results
Murray International Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Mobimo Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results
Gelsenwasser AG: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Osterreichische Post AG: Q2 2025 Results
Eckert & Ziegler SE: Q2 2025 Results
RaySearch Laboratories AB: Q2 2025 Results
USA & Canada
Constellation Software Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Emera Incorporated: Q2 2025 Results
Lamar Advertising Company: Q2 2025 Results
Tempus AI, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Rest of the world
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): July 2025 Trading update
State Bank of India: Q1 2026 Results
