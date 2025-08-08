Welcome to the listed company schedule for August 8, 2025. Amongst the main results out today there are those of Munich Re, TSMC, Constellation Software Inc., and State Bank of India are publishing their financial results.

Europe

Munich Re: Q2 2025 Results

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Q2 2025 Results

NN Group N.V.: Q2 2025 Results

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Q2 2025 Results

Lotus Bakeries NV: Q2 2025 Results

Bechtle AG: Q2 2025 Results

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyrt: Q2 2025 Results

Jungheinrich AG: Q2 2025 Results

CCC S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

RTL Group S.A.: Q2 2025 Results

Asmodee: Q1 2026 Results

TBC Bank Group PLC: Q2 2025 Results

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited: Q2 2025 Results

Murray International Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Mobimo Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results

Gelsenwasser AG: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)

Osterreichische Post AG: Q2 2025 Results

Eckert & Ziegler SE: Q2 2025 Results

RaySearch Laboratories AB: Q2 2025 Results

USA & Canada

Constellation Software Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Emera Incorporated: Q2 2025 Results

Lamar Advertising Company: Q2 2025 Results

Tempus AI, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results

Rest of the world

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): July 2025 Trading update

State Bank of India: Q1 2026 Results

