Monday, August 11, 2025
US & Canada
Barrick Mining Corporation: Q2 2025 Results
Franco-Nevada Corporation: Q2 2025 Results
monday.com Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
AST SpaceMobile, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Novelis Inc.: Q1 2026 Results
Oklo Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Europe
Plus500 Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
ARYZTA AG: Q2 2025 Results
Allianz Technology Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Hypoport SE: Q2 2025 Results
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Q2 2025 Results
Salzgitter AG: Q2 2025 Results
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
US & Canada
Sea Limited: Q2 2025 Results
CoreWeave, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Cardinal Health, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results
Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Q2 2025 Results
On Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results
Aspen Technology, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings Release (estimate)
CAVA Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Smithfield Foods, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release
Europe
Hannover Re: Q2 2025 Results
Demant A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Spirax Group plc: Q2 2025 Results
Entain plc: Q2 2025 Results
SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Q2 2025 Results
Bellway p.l.c.: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update
ISS A/S: Q2 2025 Results
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
TAG Immobilien AG: Q2 2025 Results
Derwent London Plc: Q2 2025 Results
Tecan Group AG: Q2 2025 Results
Fidelity European Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
K+S AG: Q2 2025 Results
Bell Food Group AG: Q2 2025 Results
Ceconomy AG: Q3 2025 Results
Storskogen Group AB: Q2 2025 Results
Sparebanken Norge: Q2 2025 Results
TKH Group N.V.: Q2 2025 Results
Nexus AG: Q2 2025 Results
PageGroup plc: Q2 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden): Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
US & Canada
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results
Venture Global, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Hydro One Limited: Q2 2025 Results
Coherent Corp.: Q4 2025 Results
Metro Inc.: Q3 2025 Results
Performance Food Group Company: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
JBS N.V.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release
Stantec Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
CCL Industries Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Europe
EON SE: Q2 2025 Results
Prudential plc: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Orsted A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Straumann Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results
PKO Bank Polski S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Q2 2025 Results
ICA Gruppen: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Brenntag SE: Q2 2025 Results
RENK Group AG: Q2 2025 Results
Flughafen Zürich AG: July 2025 Business update - Traffic Figures
Beazley plc: Q2 2025 Results
Emmi AG: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Fraport AG: July 2025 Publication of business development - Traffic Figures
Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Q2 2025 Results
Persimmon Plc: Q2 2025 Results
TUI AG: Q3 2025 Results
Glanbia plc: Q2 2025 Results
Sixt SE: Q2 2025 Results
Wienerberger AG: Q2 2025 Results
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Q2 2025 Results
St. Galler Kantonalbank AG: Q2 2025 Results
Balfour Beatty plc: Q2 2025 Results
Network International Holdings plc: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Berner Kantonalbank AG: Q2 2025 Results
Grand City Properties S.A.: Q2 2025 Results
Nordic Semiconductor: Q2 2025 Results
Hill & Smith PLC: Q2 2025 Results
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Q2 2025 Results
Evotec SE: Q2 2025 Results
Jenoptik AG: Q2 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Tencent Holdings Limited: Q2 2025 Results
Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Thursday, August 14, 2025
US & Canada
Applied Materials, Inc.: Q3 2025 Results
Deere & Company: Q3 2025 Results
Nu Holdings Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
Ross Stores, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings Release (estimate)
JD.com, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Amcor plc: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Tapestry, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.: Q4 2025 Results
Europe
Adyen N.V.: Q2 2025 Results
Swiss Re Ltd: Q2 2025 Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Q2 2025 Results
RWE AG: Q2 2025 Results
Talanx AG: Q2 2025 Results
CVC Capital Partners plc: Q2 2025 Business update
Antofagasta plc: Q2 2025 Results
Aviva plc: Q2 2025 Results
Carlsberg A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Admiral Group plc: Q2 2025 Results
Zealand Pharma A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Swissquote Group Holding Ltd: Q2 2025 Results
X5 Retail Group N.V.: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Holmen AB: Q2 2025 Results
En+ Group International: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Bilfinger SE: Q2 2025 Results
Shurgard Self-Storage Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
Mandatum Oyj: Q2 2025 Results
AutoStore Holdings Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
Embracer Group AB: Q1 2026 Results
thyssenkrupp AG: Q3 2025 Results
LANXESS AG: Q2 2025 Results
TORM plc: Q2 2025 Results
Netcompany Group A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Montana Aerospace AG: Q2 2025 Results
Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft: Q1 2026 Results
MVV Energie AG: Q3 2025 Results
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA: Q2 2025 Results
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Q2 2025 Results
Implantica AG: Q2 2025 Results
HelloFresh SE: Q2 2025 Results
Montea NV: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Q2 2025 Results
Savills plc: Q2 2025 Results
Veidekke ASA: Q2 2025 Results
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Q2 2025 Results
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Publication of results
New Wave Group AB: Q2 2025 Results
Douglas AG: Q3 2025 Results
Kuros Biosciences AG: Q2 2025 Results
Yubico AB: Q2 2025 Results
NIBC Holding N.V.: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Q2 2025 Results
MLP SE: Q2 2025 Results
PNE AG: Q2 2025 Results
Nagarro SE: Q2 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
NetEase, Inc.: Q2 2025 Results
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
Friday, August 15, 2025
US & Canada
Credicorp Ltd.: Q2 2025 Results
Europe
Kingspan Group plc: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Fortum Oyj: Q2 2025 Results
Pandora A/S: Q2 2025 Results
NIBE Industrier AB: Q2 2025 Results
VZ Holding AG: Q2 2025 Results
NKT A/S: Q2 2025 Results
Bure Equity AB: Q2 2025 Results
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Q2 2025 Results
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC: Q2 2025 Results (estimate)
Rest of the world
China Telecom Corporation Limited: Q2 2025 Results
