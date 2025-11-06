Correction, consolidation, bear market, and crash. These could be the four most dangerous words in the financial world, but Sir John Templeton had already appropriated the expression for his famous aphorism: "The four most dangerous words in finance are: this time it's different."
Let's go crescendo:
Consolidation
Definition: this is the word used to describe a decline that no one cares about. Old hands or those who want to appear cool-headed consider consolidation to be "healthy" or even "beneficial."
In figures: a decline of 0 to 10% from the most recent peaks, but which starts to look like a real consolidation from 5% onwards.
The optimists' view: great, it's an excellent opportunity to buy stocks that were a little expensive.
The pessimists' view: all corrections have started with consolidations.
The graphic representation: a pothole in an uphill road, which becomes invisible over time.
Quote: "This consolidation is great, I was able to buy Palantir at 382 times earnings instead of 456 times."
Correction
Definition: it's when investors get really punched in the face and start to really get scared (definition not guaranteed, provided by an 87-year-old).
In figures: a 10%-20% drop from the most recent peaks. Statistically, there have been 27 corrections in the United States over the last 50 years (Source: Charles Schwab), the last one occurring in early 2025, between February and early April.
The optimists' opinion: great, it's an excellent opportunity to buy stocks "on sale", but we'll still wait a bit to see how things turn out.
The pessimists' view: all bear markets have started with corrections.
The graphic representation: a crevasse on the slope of a glacier, which may remain visible for a while.
The quote: "Please let it stop, please let it stop..."
The bear market
Definition: in French, we talk about a bear market. But we preferred to keep the American version, which is more animalistic. The bear symbolizes a decline on Wall Street, as opposed to the bull, which symbolizes an increase. The bear market is the beginning of hell for investors.
In figures: a sustained decline of more than 20%. There have been seven bear markets on Wall Street in 50 years. The last two date back to February/March 2020 (Covid) and January/October 2022. But the one in 2020 was so short (33 days) that it is difficult to really call it a bear market. Historically, the typical bear market lasts an average of 14 months and causes indices to lose 36%. But the latter two were shorter.
The optimists' view: a bear market lasts an average of 14 months, but a bull market lasts an average of five years.
The pessimists' view: I've been telling you for ages that the system is going to collapse, you bunch of idiots!
The graphic representation: a seismic fault line, which remains visible for a long time.
Quote: "I don't care, I've put everything into Swiss bonds, gold, and BX4."
The crash
Definition: a stockmarket crash is panic in fast-forward. A violent, brutal, sudden drop over just a few hours or a few trading sessions. It has nothing to do with an orderly or gradual decline: here, the markets collapse suddenly, in a climate of widespread panic. Contrary to popular belief, it is not so much the scale of the decline that defines a crash, but its speed, its violence, and its domino effect. The crash of October 1929 precipitated the Great Depression; the crash of March 2020, in the midst of the Covid crisis, wiped out several years of gains in a matter of days, before an equally spectacular recovery (well spotted, Kevin, March 2020 was both a crash AND a bear market express). In a crash, rationality gives way to herd instinct. Everyone sells, no one buys, and order books become black holes.
In figures: there is no official count of crashes. But we can count a number of single or consecutive trading sessions that meet the above definition. For the S&P 500, the sequence of -4.9% on March 11, 2020, -9.5% on March 12, 2020, and -12% on March 16, 2020 is considered a crash. The famous Black Monday of 1987 saw a 22.6% plunge in the Dow Jones. On Monday, October 6, 2008 (Lehman Brothers bankruptcy), the CAC 40 lost 9% in a single session. Over the week, it fell 22.7%.
The optimists' view: …
The pessimists' view: we're all going to die.
The graphic representation: a cliff.
The quote: "I'm not broke, I'm just in a phase of post-traumatic tax optimization."