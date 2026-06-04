Following an already robust April, Costco's US comparable sales accelerated further in May, confirming steady demand for everyday essentials.

Costco has reported another set of strong figures for its US operations. In May, US comparable sales rose by 13.7% on a reported basis. Excluding the impact of gasoline price fluctuations and foreign exchange, growth reached 8.7%, compared to 8.0% in April and 6.6% over the first 39 weeks of its fiscal year.



The digital channel also remains highly dynamic, with "digitally-enabled" comparable sales up 20.9% in May, nearly in line with the 21.1% increase observed since the start of the fiscal year on an adjusted basis.



These results are rather reassuring in the current climate, as persistently high energy prices do not appear to have dented demand for routine purchases at Costco. This sentiment is further supported by the Redbook Index, which tracks comparable sales at approximately 9,000 stores across the United States. During the weeks of May, the index recorded its strongest growth since 2022 (+9.6%, +8.1%, +9.0%, and +9.0%).



For the Federal Reserve, the implicit message is somewhat uncomfortable: inflation data has been re-accelerating since the beginning of the year, unemployment figures are stabilizing, while consumption data is improving, despite the surge in oil prices. Consequently, the case for rapid monetary easing remains more difficult to defend.



Costco shares gained nearly 2% in Thursday trading, the day after these figures were released.