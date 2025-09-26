Costco Wholesale topped quarterly profit and revenue expectations on Thursday, offering one of the clearest real-time snapshots of how Americans are navigating inflation and uncertain economic conditions.

The membership-only retailer reported net sales of $84.4 billion, up 8% from a year earlier, with same-store sales rising 5.7%. Excluding gas and foreign exchange effects, comps were up 6.4%, slightly above Wall Street estimates. E-commerce sales jumped 13.6%, highlighting continued demand for online bulk purchases.

Costco earned $5.87 per share, beating analyst forecasts of $5.80. Net income rose to $2.61 billion, compared with $2.35 billion a year earlier.

Despite the stronger-than-expected results, Costco shares slipped about 0.2% in premarket trading. Analysts said the move reflected a mix of elevated expectations, rising operating costs, and investor caution ahead of Friday's key inflation report. While the company's model remains a defensive standout, its premium valuation leaves little room for upside surprises, and some traders appeared to take profits after the release in a classic "sell the news" reaction.

Consumers Seek Value as Budgets Tighten

The results underline a broader trend in U.S. retail: households facing elevated prices and a softer labor market are prioritizing value. Costco's focus on limited product categories, aggressive private-label expansion, and bulk pricing has positioned it to benefit from this shift.

Membership fees , a crucial profit driver, rose 14% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, following last year's hike. Analysts note the company has used part of that increase to fund sharper in-store pricing, balancing customer retention with profitability.

"Costco continues to show that its subscription model insulates it from volatility," said Arun Sundaram, analyst at CFRA Research, quoted by Reuters. "It's one of the few retailers able to reinvest fee income into pricing while still delivering earnings growth."

Broader Economic Barometer

Because of its national footprint and focus on essentials, Costco is often seen as a gauge of consumer sentiment. The company's strong results suggest that while shoppers remain cautious, they are not pulling back entirely. Instead, they are shifting toward bulk purchases and private-label alternatives.

The performance also comes against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny on monetary policy. The Federal Reserve has signaled patience on rate cuts amid uneven progress on inflation. A key report on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is due Friday, and investors are watching for signs of cooling that could influence the Fed's trajectory.

Costco's numbers provide some reassurance: demand remains resilient, but not overheated. For policymakers, that combination - steady spending with signs of consumer trade-down - could support the case for a "soft landing."

Costco operates 914 warehouses worldwide, including 629 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and continues to expand internationally. Its private-label brand, Kirkland, remains a key growth driver.

Looking ahead, analysts will be watching holiday season trends closely. If the labor market continues to soften, Costco could see even more traffic as households seek ways to stretch budgets.