Costco Wholesale Corporation specializes in the distribution of products and services at discount prices (food, sports equipment, household appliances, books, toys, jewelry, TVs, cameras, photo developing and printing services, etc.). The group develops its activity through a network of warehouse stores opened to individuals or companies who have paid a subscription fee. Net sales break down by revenue source as follows:
- sales of products (98.1%);
- sales of subscriptions (1.9%).
As of 01/09/2024, Costco Wholesale Corporation had a network of 890 warehouse stores located in the United States and Puerto Rico (614), Canada (108), Mexico (40), Japan (35), the United Kingdom (29), Korea (19), Australia (15), Taiwan (14), China (7), Spain (4), France (2), Sweden, New Zealand and Iceland.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (72.4%), Canada (13.7%) and other (13.9%).
