Sales for the warehouse club chain increased by 11.6% to $69.15bn, driven by a 9.8% rise in comparable store sales (+9.4% in the US, +10.7% in Canada, and +11.2% across other international markets).

Excluding the impact of gasoline price fluctuations and foreign exchange rates, Costco's comparable sales growth moderated to 6.6%. In addition, the group reported a 20.8% surge in e-commerce sales.