After the pickup in April and May, Costco sales are still running strong in June, even though US momentum is showing a slight normalization.

Costco continues to send a fairly encouraging signal on US consumer demand, but June's message is a bit more nuanced than in the prior two months. The retailer posted $29.24bn in net sales for the month of June, up 10.6% year over year, for the five weeks ended July 5. Since the start of the fiscal year, sales have now reached $250.43bn, up 10.1%.



In the United States, the core of its model, comparable sales rose 10.6% on a reported basis. Excluding the effects of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, growth came in at 7.6%. That is below the 8.7% seen in May and the 8.0% in April, but still above the 6.7% pace posted since the start of the fiscal year. In other words, demand is no longer accelerating sharply, but it remains above the average pace since the start of the fiscal year that began last September.



After several very robust months, Costco still shows no break in US consumer demand despite high gasoline prices, which corroborates the message from the Redbook index (up 9%-10% depending on the week in June).



The digital channel is also continuing to gain heft, with "digitally-enabled" comparable sales up 21.5% in June, slightly above the pace seen since the start of the fiscal year.



This release will not influence Fed members in any way, as they look at more traditional and broader data, but the implicit message is clear: the US consumer remains in the market despite gasoline prices that are higher than before the start of the conflict between the United States and Iran.