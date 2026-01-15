Devon Energy and Coterra Energy are engaged in preliminary talks over a possible merger, according to Reuters sources familiar with the matter. The deal, which remains uncertain, could lead to the creation of one of the largest independent US shale oil and gas producers. News of the talks sparked a mixed market reaction: Devon shares are down nearly 3%, while Coterra shares are up nearly 2%.



The two companies have market capitalizations of $24bn for Devon and $20bn for Coterra. A merger would bring together major assets across several strategic production areas, including the Permian Basin, the main hub of the US shale industry, as well as the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Neither Devon nor Coterra has publicly commented at this stage.



If completed, the transaction would fit into a wave of consolidation sweeping the US energy sector, as companies seek greater synergies, cost cuts and stronger bargaining power amid volatile energy prices. It would also underscore independent producers' efforts to position themselves more firmly in a market dominated by a handful of major companies.