The shares have been moving higher, but the real story sits underneath.

The US government energy policies and fuel-security priorities remain a key support for the Oil & Gas Refining sector, keeping refined-fuel networks critical.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US oil demand to remain around 20.5 million barrels per day over 2026. Despite the shift toward cleaner energy sources, liquid fuels continue to play a central role in transportation and the broader economy, supporting demand for refining and fuel retail networks.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that global oil demand is expected to approach 105.6 MMbpd by 2027, as fuel prices, recovering trade flows, and easing geopolitical disruptions support consumption. But with supply expected to grow faster than demand, refiners and fuel retailers will increasingly compete on supply-chain strength, network scale, and margin discipline rather than simply selling more fuel.

Couche-Tard, global convenience and mobility retailer headquartered in Quebec, Canada, operates nearly 17,300 stores across 27 countries and territories, offering fuel retailing, convenience merchandise, car wash, and EV-charging services. This footprint has laid the groundwork for a profitable financial performance in FY 26.

Firing on all cylinders

The company's FY 26 revenue rose 5% y/y to 76.5 billion United States dollars from USD 72.9bn in FY 25. Acquisitions, convenience-store growth, and favorable currency movements helped the business, while weaker fuel demand and lower fuel prices held back top-line momentum.

Operating profit climbed 21.9% y/y to USD 4.6bn from USD 3.8bn a year earlier. The integrated fuel supply chain did much of the heavy lifting here. Fewer gallons sold did not stop the company from earning more on each gallon.

Net profit increased 21.8% y/y to USD 3.1bn from USD 2.6bn. Part of that gain came from a USD 260.9m legal recovery, but even after adjusting for one-offs, earnings still improved, suggesting the underlying business gained ground despite softer fuel volumes in the USA and Europe.

Operating cash flow reached USD 5.4bn, up from USD 5bn a year ago, while free cash flow jumped to USD 3.1bn from USD 1.8bn. That kind of cash generation matters more than headline profit because it funds acquisitions, dividends, and buybacks without constantly asking lenders for help.

Treading the middle lane

Couche-Tard’s stock has returned 19.5% over the past year and now trade at CAD 88.8 (USD 63.1), slightly below its 52-week high of CAD 95.2 (USD 67.6). It seems like investors aren’t ready to pay a much higher price for it just yet.

Valuation tells a similar story. The stock trades at a forward P/E of 18.8x, based on FY 27 earnings, almost identical to its three-year average of 18.7x. Investors have largely matched the stronger earnings outlook with a higher share price rather than assigning the company a richer multiple.

Analyst sentiment remains supportive; 14 out of 19 analysts carry “Buy” ratings while five suggest “Hold” with an average target price of USD 72.2 (CAD 101.7) implying a 14.4% upside potential.

Bumpy ride

Couche-Tard finished the year in good shape, with stronger earnings, better margins, and cash to support expansion but a few roadblocks remain. Fuel demand has been soft in parts of the US and Europe, and the long-term shift toward electric vehicles could gradually weigh on traditional fuel sales. The company also faces risks from fuel-price volatility, economic pressure on consumers, geopolitical disruptions that can affect energy markets, and the challenge of integrating acquisitions while keeping costs under control.