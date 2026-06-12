Could This Finally Be the One?

Investors are once again weighing the prospects of a long-awaited and much-hoped-for peace agreement between the United States and Iran. While the latest reports suggest genuine progress, market participants have seen this scenario play out several times before. Regardless of the outcome, European markets ended the session with solid gains.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/12/2026 at 11:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At the close, the CAC 40 climbed 1.83% to 8,350.87 points, marking its first finish above the 8,300 level since April 20. For the week, the Parisian index rose 1.61%, its fourth consecutive weekly gain: a performance not seen since mid-April, when hopes were high for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Other European markets followed suit: the DAX 40 in Frankfurt appreciated by 1.66%, the FTSE 100 in London gained 1.52%, and the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index rose 2.01%.



Last night, Donald Trump mentioned a continuation of negotiations with the Islamic Republic and, consequently, decided to cancel planned strikes and bombardments. He added: "the discussions and final points have been approved, both in principle and in detail, by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The naval blockade will remain fully in effect until the finalization of this transaction: the date and location of the signing will be announced shortly."



For its part, Tehran indicated via a Foreign Ministry spokesperson that "the document is being finalized in its major part." A few days ago, Iranian political officials reiterated "the priority given to diplomacy over military confrontation."



Investors welcomed these statements, and their relief was also felt in the commodities sector. Oil prices fell, with WTI in New York dropping 1.82% to $84.46 and Brent North Sea crude in London sliding 2.31% to $87.10. Black gold is at its lowest level since mid-April for WTI and its lowest since March 5 for Brent, just days after the start of hostilities in the Middle East.



On the currency market, at the European close, the euro was nearly stable against the greenback, trading at $1.1578.



Macroeconomic Developments



On the statistical front, French inflation rose by 0.1% in May, as expected, bringing the annual rate to 2.4%. This also met expectations and marked an acceleration from April (+2.2%).



In Germany, over the same period, the consumer price index fell by 0.2%, in line with forecasts, following a 0.6% increase in April. On an annual basis, inflation slowed to a rate of +2.6%, compared to +2.9% a month earlier.



Investors also took note of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index in the United States. It rose from 44.8 in May to 48.9 points in June, beating expectations of 46.1 points and reaching a level not seen since last April.



Also notable this week was the European Central Bank's decision, which came as no surprise, to raise its key interest rates by a quarter point. During her press conference yesterday, Christine Lagarde specified that the Governing Council will continue to follow a "data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach," suggesting that the Council has not committed to any particular trajectory.



Stocks in Motion



The day was naturally marked by the SpaceX IPO in the United States. According to Moritz Henkel, product manager at VanEck: "The SpaceX IPO stands out for its exceptional scale: a target valuation of $1,750bn and a potential fundraising of $75bn, making it the largest in history. Yet, its most unusual feature may be its low initial free float, a trait so impactful that it has already prompted index providers to modify their rules, introducing accelerated entry mechanisms and relaxing free float minimums to accommodate this listing."



In Europe, Euronext conducted its traditional quarterly review and decided to include Abivax, Ipsen, and Soitec in the CAC Next 20, replacing ADP, Gecina, and Valeo. Two entries are planned for the SBF 120: Maurel & Prom and Mersen, at the expense of Elior Group and Nexity. These various changes within the Parisian indices will take effect on Friday, June 19, after the market close. No entries or exits are planned for the CAC 40.



Among the day's major movers, Air France-KLM jumped 8.36% on hopes of an imminent peace agreement, which would allow oil prices to decrease and provide relief to the budgets of fuel-heavy airlines.



Conversely, oil companies were largely out of favor, with TotalEnergies losing 2.08%.



Meanwhile, Eramet soared 11.01%: an American-Emirati consortium could be interested in taking a stake, notably by buying out the Duval family's holding, according to AlphaValue.



Finally, Exail Technologies plummeted 16.17%. Last night, the French specialist in maritime drones and navigation systems reported a dispute with its financial partner ICG regarding the group's refinancing. While analysts view the episode as negative in the short term, none have questioned the group's operational outlook.