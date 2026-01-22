Covivio Acquires Property from Eiffage Immobilier in Portugal for €31.6 Million

The real estate group is accelerating its expansion in Southern Europe by acquiring a future MEININGER property from Eiffage Immobilier for €31.6 million, further strengthening its strategic partnership with the hotel operator.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/22/2026 at 12:19 pm EST

Covivio, through its specialized subsidiary, has reached an agreement to purchase a three-star hotel with 228 rooms located in the rapidly developing Bonfim district of Porto. This 9,150 m² project, with construction set to begin in early 2026 and an opening scheduled for late 2028, will be operated under a 20-year fixed-term Forward Lease Agreement (BEFA) with MEININGER.



The asset benefits from a strategic location near the Campanhã multimodal transport hub and is designed to meet strict environmental standards, targeting BREEAM Very Good and LCBI (Low Carbon Building Initiative) certifications.



This deal takes place in a particularly buoyant Portuguese market, with Porto recording a 7% increase in overnight stays in 2024. "This transaction demonstrates Covivio's ability to support the long-term growth of its hotel partners," the company stated.