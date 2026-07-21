Covivio boosts recurring net profit by 7.3% in the first half
Covivio reports recurring net profit (adjusted EPRA Earnings) up 7.3% year on year to €282.4m (€2.55 per share) for the first half of 2026, along with a revalued net asset value (EPRA NTA) of €84.2 per share at end-June 2026, up 1.6% over six months.
The property company booked €526m in consolidated revenue (€349m group share), down 2.1% on a current-scope basis, but up 2.2% on a like-for-like basis, supported by indexation (+1.1 point), rent increases and occupancy gains, as well as variable income in hotels.
At end-June 2026, Covivio's portfolio reached €24.2bn at 100%, or €16.3bn group share, up 1.4% over six months and up 0.5% on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the resilience of its asset base in an investment market that remains selective.
In the first half, Covivio completed €223m of disposals, group share, mainly involving suburban office assets, at an average disposal yield of 4.2%, and invested €312m, group share, in acquisitions and capex, with nearly half concentrated in hotels.
'In a market environment that remains selective, Covivio strengthened its exposure to hotels and the centrality of its portfolio, while signing 103,800 m2 of leasing agreements and increasing its ancillary income,' said CEO Christophe Kullmann.
Buoyed by the ramp-up of its asset management initiatives, Covivio heads into the second half with confidence and confirms its full-year target for 2026 recurring earnings (adjusted EPRA Earnings) per share to rise by around 4% versus 2025.
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 23.7 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.