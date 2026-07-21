Covivio boosts recurring net profit by 7.3% in the first half

Covivio reports recurring net profit (adjusted EPRA Earnings) up 7.3% year on year to €282.4m (€2.55 per share) for the first half of 2026, along with a revalued net asset value (EPRA NTA) of €84.2 per share at end-June 2026, up 1.6% over six months.

The property company booked €526m in consolidated revenue (€349m group share), down 2.1% on a current-scope basis, but up 2.2% on a like-for-like basis, supported by indexation (+1.1 point), rent increases and occupancy gains, as well as variable income in hotels.



At end-June 2026, Covivio's portfolio reached €24.2bn at 100%, or €16.3bn group share, up 1.4% over six months and up 0.5% on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the resilience of its asset base in an investment market that remains selective.



In the first half, Covivio completed €223m of disposals, group share, mainly involving suburban office assets, at an average disposal yield of 4.2%, and invested €312m, group share, in acquisitions and capex, with nearly half concentrated in hotels.



'In a market environment that remains selective, Covivio strengthened its exposure to hotels and the centrality of its portfolio, while signing 103,800 m2 of leasing agreements and increasing its ancillary income,' said CEO Christophe Kullmann.



Buoyed by the ramp-up of its asset management initiatives, Covivio heads into the second half with confidence and confirms its full-year target for 2026 recurring earnings (adjusted EPRA Earnings) per share to rise by around 4% versus 2025.