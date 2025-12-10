Covivio announced that it has received the "Habitat and Housing" award for Block 2 of its Noème project at Bordeaux Lac during the SIMI 2025 event. The project aims to transform a former office site into a new urban residential neighborhood.

Since 2020, the real estate company has been converting the site of IBM's former regional headquarters, located on the banks of Bordeaux Lake, into a new residential district spanning over 46,500 m² and featuring 700 housing units divided into six blocks, under the name Noème.

The first block of the project, consisting of 11 buildings and a total of 199 housing units, was inaugurated in December 2024. The second block, delivered in June 2025, includes 102 intermediate and social rental units spread across four buildings overlooking the lake.