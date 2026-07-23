Covivio said it has successfully placed €500m of green bonds (EU Green Bond), maturing in July 2033, an issue that was nearly three times oversubscribed, "reflecting bond investors' renewed confidence in the group's credit quality".
The spread on the issue came in at an attractive 105 basis points at seven years, and the investor coupon stands at 4.1%. Thanks to the group's interest-rate hedging, the average annual effective cost for Covivio stands at 2.8%.
This new issue, the second under the European Green Bond format, reinforces Covivio's status as a pioneer in the green bond market within the real estate sector and helps strengthen the solidity of its balance sheet.
It extends the average debt maturity to 4.9 years, versus 4.6 years at the end of June 2026, further strengthens the group's liquidity (€2bn), maintains the diversification of its funding sources and confirms an attractive average cost of debt, expected to remain below 2.5% through the end of 2029.
These bonds will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext Paris. Settlement and admission to trading on Euronext Paris are expected to take place on July 29.
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 23.7 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
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