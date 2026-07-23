Covivio issues €500m of green bonds

Covivio said it has successfully placed €500m of green bonds (EU Green Bond), maturing in July 2033, an issue that was nearly three times oversubscribed, "reflecting bond investors' renewed confidence in the group's credit quality".

The spread on the issue came in at an attractive 105 basis points at seven years, and the investor coupon stands at 4.1%. Thanks to the group's interest-rate hedging, the average annual effective cost for Covivio stands at 2.8%.



This new issue, the second under the European Green Bond format, reinforces Covivio's status as a pioneer in the green bond market within the real estate sector and helps strengthen the solidity of its balance sheet.



It extends the average debt maturity to 4.9 years, versus 4.6 years at the end of June 2026, further strengthens the group's liquidity (€2bn), maintains the diversification of its funding sources and confirms an attractive average cost of debt, expected to remain below 2.5% through the end of 2029.



These bonds will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext Paris. Settlement and admission to trading on Euronext Paris are expected to take place on July 29.