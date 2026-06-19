Launched in France in 2021 by the consulting and audit firm Deloitte, the “Best Managed Companies” program, created more than 30 years ago in Canada, is now present in more than 46 countries and brings together more than 1,300 companies, the real estate company notes.

It recognizes companies that stand out for the quality of their management and their performance, following an evaluation process based on four main criteria: strategy, resources and innovation, culture and engagement, and governance and financial aspects.