Covivio Maintained Among Deloitte France’s “Best Managed Companies”
Covivio says it has received Deloitte France’s “Best Managed Companies” label for the fifth consecutive year, placing it among the 49 French companies recognized in the 2026 edition of the program, which rewards excellence in management practices and the sustainable performance of organizations.
Published on 06/19/2026 at 02:52 am EDT
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It recognizes companies that stand out for the quality of their management and their performance, following an evaluation process based on four main criteria: strategy, resources and innovation, culture and engagement, and governance and financial aspects.