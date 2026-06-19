Covivio Maintained Among Deloitte France’s “Best Managed Companies”

Covivio says it has received Deloitte France’s “Best Managed Companies” label for the fifth consecutive year, placing it among the 49 French companies recognized in the 2026 edition of the program, which rewards excellence in management practices and the sustainable performance of organizations.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 02:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Launched in France in 2021 by the consulting and audit firm Deloitte, the “Best Managed Companies” program, created more than 30 years ago in Canada, is now present in more than 46 countries and brings together more than 1,300 companies, the real estate company notes.



It recognizes companies that stand out for the quality of their management and their performance, following an evaluation process based on four main criteria: strategy, resources and innovation, culture and engagement, and governance and financial aspects.