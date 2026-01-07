Covivio Partners with Blue Owl to Acquire Thales Sites

Covivio has announced that it has signed an agreement with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, an American alternative asset manager, to form a joint venture aimed at acquiring Thales sites currently owned by Covivio in Vélizy-Meudon.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/07/2026 at 02:19 am EST

Since 2002, the real estate company has supported Thales in Vélizy, with three sites leased for an average of 12 years. Covering more than 126,000 m², this represents the defense group's largest location worldwide, employing nearly 6,000 people.



The transaction with funds managed by Blue Owl, expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, involves the creation of a joint venture owned 51% by Covivio and 49% by Blue Owl, which will hold these three sites.



The deal values all of these sites at 503 million euros. For Covivio, the transaction represents the equivalent of 138 million euros Group Share in sales, a premium compared to the end-2024 value.



"It also opens a new chapter to continue supporting the expansion of major tenant partners while contributing to the rebalancing of the portfolio in favor of hotels," the real estate company added.