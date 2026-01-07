Covivio Partners with Blue Owl to Acquire Thales Sites
Covivio has announced that it has signed an agreement with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, an American alternative asset manager, to form a joint venture aimed at acquiring Thales sites currently owned by Covivio in Vélizy-Meudon.
Since 2002, the real estate company has supported Thales in Vélizy, with three sites leased for an average of 12 years. Covering more than 126,000 m², this represents the defense group's largest location worldwide, employing nearly 6,000 people.
The transaction with funds managed by Blue Owl, expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, involves the creation of a joint venture owned 51% by Covivio and 49% by Blue Owl, which will hold these three sites.
The deal values all of these sites at 503 million euros. For Covivio, the transaction represents the equivalent of 138 million euros Group Share in sales, a premium compared to the end-2024 value.
"It also opens a new chapter to continue supporting the expansion of major tenant partners while contributing to the rebalancing of the portfolio in favor of hotels," the real estate company added.
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 23.1 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
