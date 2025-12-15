Covivio reuses furniture with the help of SmartBack

Covivio announced that a partnership with the start-up SmartBack has ensured the reuse of the former furniture of the Holiday Inn Le Touquet hotel, avoiding the emission of 88 tons of CO2 equivalent and promoting a positive social impact.



For this project, SmartBack proposed a solution for recycling more than 2,500 items (38 tons of furniture), including furniture and bedding from the 88 rooms, equipment from the common areas and outdoor spaces, and the hotel's technical equipment.



One-third of the furniture was sold, generating revenue that was then donated to the Les Hôtels Solidaires association (a partner of the Covivio Foundation), and the rest was donated to local associations to support solidarity-based reuse and professional integration.