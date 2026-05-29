Covivio unveils skyscraper project in Berlin

Real estate group Covivio has revealed '030BLN', a 130-meter tower project in the heart of Berlin's Alexanderplatz, 'set to become a new urban landmark for the German capital'. Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/29/2026 at 02:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Spanning 60,000 sqm across 33 floors, the building will house retail units, dining areas, office space, and nearly 300 serviced apartments, 'thus embodying an integrated and vibrant vision of the city of tomorrow'.



'The project is distinguished by a bold contemporary facade, combined with a raw interior aesthetic that engages with Berlin's 1960s socialist architectural heritage, in an approach that echoes the city's urban diversity', Covivio explained.



'The project's name itself reflects this: '030', the capital's historic area code, anchors the project in its local territory, while 'BLN', the international abbreviation for Berlin, gives it a resolutely global dimension', the group added.