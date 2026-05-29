Real estate group Covivio has revealed '030BLN', a 130-meter tower project in the heart of Berlin's Alexanderplatz, 'set to become a new urban landmark for the German capital'. Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2027.
Spanning 60,000 sqm across 33 floors, the building will house retail units, dining areas, office space, and nearly 300 serviced apartments, 'thus embodying an integrated and vibrant vision of the city of tomorrow'.
'The project is distinguished by a bold contemporary facade, combined with a raw interior aesthetic that engages with Berlin's 1960s socialist architectural heritage, in an approach that echoes the city's urban diversity', Covivio explained.
'The project's name itself reflects this: '030', the capital's historic area code, anchors the project in its local territory, while 'BLN', the international abbreviation for Berlin, gives it a resolutely global dimension', the group added.
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 23.7 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
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