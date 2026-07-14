The United States has carried out a third consecutive wave of strikes against Iran, while Donald Trump has announced the return of a blockade on Iranian vessels. He has also proposed charging cargo ships 20% of the value of their goods in exchange for American protection through the Strait of Hormuz.
The details are vague, but oil traders are doing the math anyway. Brent crude has climbed above $86 a barrel, up roughly $15 in less than two weeks. ING estimates that a 20% charge on a tanker carrying 2 million barrels at $80 each would add about $16 per barrel. Charging for security after helping create the insecurity is certainly one way to finance foreign policy.
For now, the inflation data published this morning has delivered some relief. US consumer prices fell 0.4% in June from the previous month, much more than the 0.1% decline economists expected. Core prices were unchanged, against forecasts for a 0.2% increase. Annual headline inflation slowed to 3.5%, while core inflation eased to 2.6%, both below expectations.
Those figures are clearly encouraging. They suggest that underlying price pressures weakened before the latest surge in oil. Indicative pre-market prices showed the Dow little changed, the S&P 500 up 0.4% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining more than 1%, though the inflation report prompted only a limited market reaction.
The problem is that June's report may already belong to a different economic moment. Gasoline prices have since risen, oil is back above $80 and the proposed shipping charge through the Strait of Hormuz could push transport and energy costs higher. The latest CPI report tells investors that inflation was cooling. It does not guarantee that it will stay cool.
That makes today's Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress especially important. The softer inflation figures weaken the immediate case for raising interest rates, but the Fed must now decide how much weight to give a backward-looking report when the energy outlook has changed so quickly.
In his opening statement, that was provided in advance, he says that the central bank will not tolerate persistent inflation, reinforcing expectations that interest rates will remain high and potentially widening tensions with Donald Trump.
Earnings season has officially started this week, and today, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo all reported higher quarterly earnings and revenue, yet some bank shares fell. Good results are no longer enough when expectations are already high.
IBM shares plunged after a weak revenue forecast, dragging down Oracle, ServiceNow, Accenture and Adobe. Investors have spent much of the year assuming that technology spending and artificial intelligence would lift most of the sector. IBM's warning suggests the gains may be less evenly spread.
Today's economic highlights:
- Dollar index: 101.045
- Gold: 4,032
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $86.32 (WTI) $79.77
- United States 10 years: 4.61%
- BITCOIN: 62,670
In corporate news:
- Twelve US states are seeking to block Paramount's acquisition of Warner.
- Apple's preliminary Q2 iPhone shipments and market share rise, according to IDC.
- Google scrutinized by Swiss competition watchdog over Android search defaults.
- SpaceX plans a Starship test flight following the conclusion of the FAA-required investigation.
- Nvidia has halved its list of AI chip customers in Asia, the Financial Times reported.
- Meta Platforms will invest more than US$50 billion to expand a data centre in Louisiana.
- Intel is investing €5 billion in AI projects in Ireland.
- KKR has joined a US-led consortium bidding US$5.3 billion for Australia's Steadfast.
- BlackRock is facing a lawsuit alleging excessive management fees.
- L3Harris Technologies has won a US Space Force contract for missile defence satellites.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first restaurant in Mexico this week.
- Halliburton has won integrated drilling and completion contracts offshore Suriname.
- Brown-Forman chief executive Lawson Whiting has announced his departure.
- SoftBank and OpenAI have launched an AI-powered cybersecurity service targeting 3,000 Japanese companies.
- Midea has fulfilled an emergency order for 20,000 air conditioners destined for France.
- JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Fastenal are among the companies reporting results today.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Apple Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 250.
- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 203 to USD 205.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 48 to USD 34.
- Halliburton Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 43.
- Progressive Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 250.
- Qiagen N.v.: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from EUR 50 to EUR 40.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Telkonet: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 210.
- Ul Solutions Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 110.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 530 to USD 725.
- Carvana Co.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from USD 465 to USD 93.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 104.
- Duolingo, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 125.
- Etsy, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 80.
- Ge Aerospace: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 345 to USD 428.
- Humana Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 256 to USD 425.
- Intel Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 155.
- Netflix, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal weight and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 89 to USD 108.
- Tractor Supply Company: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 33.
- Trex Company, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 51.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 370 to USD 470.