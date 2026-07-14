For weeks, investors had learned to treat the conflict between the United States and Iran as dangerous background noise. Official statements were issued, contradicted and sometimes reversed before markets had time to react. That habit is now being tested.

The United States has carried out a third consecutive wave of strikes against Iran, while Donald Trump has announced the return of a blockade on Iranian vessels. He has also proposed charging cargo ships 20% of the value of their goods in exchange for American protection through the Strait of Hormuz.

The details are vague, but oil traders are doing the math anyway. Brent crude has climbed above $86 a barrel, up roughly $15 in less than two weeks. ING estimates that a 20% charge on a tanker carrying 2 million barrels at $80 each would add about $16 per barrel. Charging for security after helping create the insecurity is certainly one way to finance foreign policy.

For now, the inflation data published this morning has delivered some relief. US consumer prices fell 0.4% in June from the previous month, much more than the 0.1% decline economists expected. Core prices were unchanged, against forecasts for a 0.2% increase. Annual headline inflation slowed to 3.5%, while core inflation eased to 2.6%, both below expectations.

Those figures are clearly encouraging. They suggest that underlying price pressures weakened before the latest surge in oil. Indicative pre-market prices showed the Dow little changed, the S&P 500 up 0.4% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining more than 1%, though the inflation report prompted only a limited market reaction.

The problem is that June's report may already belong to a different economic moment. Gasoline prices have since risen, oil is back above $80 and the proposed shipping charge through the Strait of Hormuz could push transport and energy costs higher. The latest CPI report tells investors that inflation was cooling. It does not guarantee that it will stay cool.

That makes today's Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress especially important. The softer inflation figures weaken the immediate case for raising interest rates, but the Fed must now decide how much weight to give a backward-looking report when the energy outlook has changed so quickly.

In his opening statement, that was provided in advance, he says that the central bank will not tolerate persistent inflation, reinforcing expectations that interest rates will remain high and potentially widening tensions with Donald Trump.

Earnings season has officially started this week, and today, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo all reported higher quarterly earnings and revenue, yet some bank shares fell. Good results are no longer enough when expectations are already high.

IBM shares plunged after a weak revenue forecast, dragging down Oracle, ServiceNow, Accenture and Adobe. Investors have spent much of the year assuming that technology spending and artificial intelligence would lift most of the sector. IBM's warning suggests the gains may be less evenly spread.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.045

: 101.045 Gold : 4,032

: 4,032 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $86.32 ( WTI ) $79.77

: $86.32 ( ) $79.77 United States 10 years : 4.61%

: 4.61% BITCOIN: 62,670

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