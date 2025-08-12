This morning's object of suspense was a set of numbers, scheduled for release at precisely 8:30 a.m. Eastern: the Consumer Price Index. In a country where consumer confidence can oscillate on the basis of a Fed chair's eyebrow raise, the CPI is both talisman and threat. Economists expected July's "core" inflation to clock in at three percent-steady enough, perhaps, to justify the widely anticipated quarter-point interest-rate cut in September, but high enough to make the Federal Reserve flinch. However, the reading came in slightly above.

The July US inflation data showed that core CPI rose 3.1% year-over-year, slightly above expectations of 3.0%, while the month-over-month increase matched forecasts at 0.3%. Headline CPI rose 2.7% year-over-year, a touch below estimates of 2.8%, with a monthly gain of 0.2% in line with expectations. This mix of data suggests that while inflationary pressures remain persistent in certain areas, the broader disinflation trend continues. For the US economy, these numbers indicate that consumer prices are still rising faster than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, but the absence of an upside surprise in the monthly readings may alleviate fears of an inflation re-acceleration.

For the Federal Reserve, this report keeps rate-cut expectations alive but does not guarantee aggressive easing. A slightly hotter core reading may prompt the Fed to remain cautious, potentially favoring a gradual approach to rate cuts later in the year rather than immediate or large reductions. Markets interpreted the data as broadly favorable for monetary policy easing, as the inflation trajectory still appears downward despite the small core overshoot. Following the release, US equity futures rose, with the Dow Jones up 0.51%, the S&P 500 up 0.61%, and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.70%.

On markets, the stakes have been sharpened by a peculiar concatenation of events. There is, first, the ongoing trade choreography with China. On Monday, both nations agreed to extend their tariff truce until November 10—an act of diplomacy that, in this moment, feels less like détente and more like a temporary ceasefire. Without it, hundreds of billions in goods would have been slapped with duties, sending prices, and tempers, higher.

Then there's the labor market—suddenly the problem child of the American economy. Earlier this month, an unexpectedly weak jobs report rattled expectations, and Donald Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The charge: flawed data, later revised downward. Into this breach steps Trump's nominee for the role, E.J. Antoni, a figure markets are already scrutinizing for signs of statistical orthodoxy or political pliability.

The market's mood is not just anxiety; it's laced with a kind of conditional optimism. The S&P 500 is flirting with record highs, buoyed by a cocktail of better-than-expected tech earnings, international trade thawing, and the seductive prospect of lower rates.

In individual stock news, Intel's shares are up 3% in premarket trading after CEO Lip-Bu Tan emerged from a meeting with Trump not only intact but publicly praised, days after calls for his resignation. Palo Alto Networks rose after a bullish upgrade from Piper Sandler, while Circle Internet jumped following a robust quarterly earnings report. Gildan Activewear, a Canadian company best known for manufacturing the blank canvas of the world's T-shirts, is reportedly near a $5 billion deal to acquire Hanesbrands, which sent the latter's stock soaring 45% in a single bound.

Despite the uncertainty that gripped Western equity markets yesterday, Japan posted a record high during the day. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has risen in seven of the last eight sessions, buoyed by the customs deal with the United States, which is considered a respectable outcome. It is up more than 2% again this morning.

Australia managed to gain 0.3%, but the trend is more fragile elsewhere: Hong Kong and South Korea are down slightly, while India is stagnating. European markets are mostly green.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the unemployment claims and the three-month ILO unemployment rate in the United Kingdom; in the eurozone, the ZEW survey on expectations; in the United States, the CPI month-over-month and the Federal Budget Balance. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,571

: 98,571 Gold : $3,345

: $3,345 Crude Oil ( BRENT ) : $66.23 ( WTI ) $63.48

BRENT : $66.23 ( ) $63.48 United States 10 years : 4.29%

: 4.29% BITCOIN: $118,995

In corporate news:

Ecolab will acquire Ovivo’s electronics unit for $1.8 billion to expand ultra-pure water technology for semiconductor manufacturing, with the deal expected to close in Q1 2026.

Citizens Financial Group named Aunoy Banerjee, formerly of Barclays, as chief financial officer effective October 24.

Pfizer and Merck reported that combining Padcev and Keytruda significantly improved survival in certain muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients in a Phase 3 trial, marking the first regimen to do so before and after surgery.

On Holding raised its annual sales forecast after a Q2 revenue beat, driven by brand promotion, price hikes, and strong U.S. demand.

Cardinal Health will acquire Solaris Health for $1.9 billion in cash to expand its specialty healthcare network, expecting EPS accretion in the first year.

Chinese authorities urged local firms to avoid using Nvidia’s H20 AI chips, particularly in government or national security work, pressuring tech giants like Alibaba and ByteDance to consider domestic alternatives.

India’s space regulator selected a Google-backed PixxelSpace-led consortium to build a $137 million home-grown Earth observation satellite constellation over five years.

Tencent Music beat Q2 revenue estimates on strong subscriber growth and rising engagement in long-form audio, with shares up 3.3% premarket.

Musk announced that xAI will file a lawsuit against Apple over App Store rankings.

Paramount acquires exclusive rights to UFC in the United States for $7.7 billion from TKO Group.

Sinclair is considering mergers for its broadcasting business, according to CNBC.

