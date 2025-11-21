The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has notified the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) that, on November 17, it fell below the 20% threshold of voting rights in Elis, following an increase in the company's total number of voting rights.

The investor specified that it now holds 28,108,795 Elis shares, representing 56,217,590 voting rights. This corresponds to 11.88% of the share capital and 19.77% of the voting rights of the provider specializing in flat linen, workwear, and hygiene equipment rental and maintenance services.