CPPIB Falls Below 5% Voting Rights Threshold

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has reported to the AMF that, on December 29, it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Aéroports de Paris (ADP), following the loss of double voting rights.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/06/2026 at 04:59 am EST

The declarant specified that, as a result of this crossing, it now holds 5,550,699 ADP shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.61% of the capital and 3.23% of the voting rights in the airport operator.