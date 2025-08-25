After revamping its brand image and ditching its old logo for a more minimalist style, the traditional American restaurant chain has been targeted on social media.

Go woke, go broke? Some have been quick to link the Tennessee-based chain's rebranding to the fall in its share price. However, this criticism seems somewhat hasty.

In reality, like the entire restaurant industry, Cracker Barrel has been a direct victim of inflation since the pandemic. This is evidenced by the worrying increase in its operating costs, and particularly its labor costs.

Faced with this situation, the bill cannot be extended indefinitely—because customers remain very sensitive to prices in a fiercely competitive sector—while the brand's potential for expansion remains limited.

Rather than expanding, Cracker Barrel has engaged in cannibalization – or "rationalization" – during the pandemic, closing locations and buying back its own shares with the proceeds from these transactions.

The result is a severe squeeze on margins, operating profit, and cash flows. Last year, the chain paid its shareholders a dividend largely financed by increased debt.

This is a development that has inevitably displeased the market. The question is whether the accounts can be restored to their pre-pandemic average, when margins were satisfactory and cash flow comfortably covered the dividend.

For a group that has always traded at an average of between 10x and 12x its operating profit before investments (EBITDA), this productivity gain xwould immediately translate into an increase in its market capitalization.