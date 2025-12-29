Founded in the mid-19th century as a maker of industrial valves, Crane has spent more than 160 years evolving alongside American infrastructure, culminating in its 2023 split into Crane Company and Crane NXT. Today, Crane Company is a focused engineered-products business, supplying mission-critical components across aerospace and complex industrial systems, from aircraft braking and sensing technologies to defense, space, and specialty fluid-control solutions. Let's take a closer look.

Crane’s Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies brake control and anti-skid systems, sensing and power-conversion technologies, fluid management, and microwave components that are designed into aircraft, defense platforms, and space systems early in their development. These products are typically sole-sourced or highly qualified, remain in service for decades, and generate recurring aftermarket revenue as fleets age.

Crane’s Aerospace & Electronics segment is the company’s primary growth engine, with management targeting 7–9% long-term core sales growth. Demand is driven by next-generation commercial aircraft, military modernization, space commercialization, and emerging advanced air mobility platforms. Crane has already secured content on large defense programs now ramping, and while the segment remains OEM-heavy (~70%), its ~30% aftermarket exposure provides margin stability as airlines extend fleet lives and prioritize reliability amid production and certification constraints.

Process Flow Technologies’s segment focuses on valves, lined piping, and related components used in corrosive, high-purity, and safety-critical applications across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, wastewater, and industrial automation. Its large installed base drives a substantial aftermarket stream tied to maintenance and replacement rather than new builds, while ongoing product development and selective acquisitions expand capabilities in higher-spec niches such as cryogenic and hydrogen systems.

It offers a steadier, more defensive growth profile, with 3-5% long-term core sales growth supported by secular trends. About 50% of revenue is aftermarket, reflecting ongoing replacement demand across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, wastewater, and industrial automation. Growth is increasingly driven by mix and innovation, with record new product development and a portfolio now ~60% weighted to higher-growth end markets. Tightening wastewater regulation, pharmaceutical demand tied to demographics, and emerging opportunities in cryogenics and hydrogen underpin long-term growth, while the installed base and aftermarket exposure help offset near-term cyclicality, particularly in Europe.

In Aerospace & Electronics, Crane faces large suppliers such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace (RTX), Safran Landing Systems, Parker-Hannifin, and Meggitt, but differentiates itself through deeply embedded, often sole-sourced content on long-life aircraft and defense programs. In Process Flow Technologies, it competes with players like Emerson, Flowserve, IMI, and Rotork, while focusing on high-specification niches - corrosive chemicals, high-purity pharma, wastewater, and emerging cryogenic and hydrogen applications.

Crane’s M&A history is strong but in recent years - especially around the 2023 separation - the company has exited lower-growth assets and redeployed capital into more specialized businesses. Recent deals such as VIAN, BAUM, CryoWorks, and Technifab deepen Crane’s exposure to aerospace precision components and advanced process applications like cryogenics and hydrogen, reinforcing technical differentiation and aftermarket depth rather than simply adding revenue.

During Q3 2025, Crane’s revenue reached $589 million, up 7.5% YoY, driven by solid core growth and favorable mix, particularly in Aerospace & Electronics. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 20.7%, reflecting pricing discipline while adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 18%, and adjusted EPS increased 27% to $1.64, well ahead of revenue growth. FCF exceeded $110 million, making management raising full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.75–$5.95.

Revenue declined from $3.38 billion in 2022 to $2.09 billion in 2023 due to divestitures, then stabilized at $2.13 billion in 2024, with 2025 estimated at ~$2.29 billion. Profitability recovered faster than sales: EBITDA rebounded from $366 million in 2023 to $427 million in 2024, lifting the EBITDA margin from 17.6% to 20.0%, and is projected to reach $491 million in 2025, implying a margin above 21%. Net income rose from $204 million in 2023 to $268 million in 2024, with ~$352 million expected in 2025, driving ROE up from 15.7% in 2023 to ~18.6% in 2025 and ROA to roughly 10%. Capital intensity remains low, with capex around $35–55 million per year, supporting FCF growth from $151 million in 2023 to $221 million in 2024, and an estimated $335 million in 2025.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to grow toward $2.45–2.60 billion by 2027, while EBITDA is forecast to rise to $550 million in 2026 and $617 million in 2027, pushing EBITDA margins toward the 23–24% range. FCF is projected to exceed $400 million by 2026 and $430 million by 2027, with FCF conversion approaching 100% of net income, and net cash is expected to build to more than $1.2 billion by 2027. The group’s P/E ratio evolves at 31x 2025 earnings, declining to 28x in 2026 and 25x in 2027, while EV/EBITDA compresses from ~20.5x in 2025 to ~15x by 2027.

Crane faces risks such as demand in both aerospace and process industries remains exposed to macroeconomic swings, geopolitical uncertainty, and supply-chain disruption, with aerospace sensitive to production volatility, certification delays, and defense budget shifts, and process markets vulnerable to prolonged weakness in chemicals or industrial capex. It also depends on sustained pricing discipline, successful new product launches, and clean acquisition integration.

Crane emerges from its post-separation reset as a more focused, higher-quality industrial business with durable positions in aerospace and process flow markets, where embedded content, meaningful aftermarket exposure, disciplined pricing, and low capital intensity have driven earnings. However, the company’s premium valuation means execution risk - particularly around pricing, program timing, and acquisition integration - cannot be ignored.