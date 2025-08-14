Craneware reported record revenue with double-digit growth for H1 25, underscoring the effective execution of its growth strategy, supported by strong retention and elevated average recurring revenue. The company also introduced an AI-powered assistant, broadening its product portfolio and gaining additional momentum from strategic alliances.

Craneware plc is a UK-based public company, founded in 1999, that builds, licenses, and supports software used by healthcare organizations across the United States. The company focuses on automated value cycle solutions that help providers plan, execute, and track operational and financial performance, enabling them to deliver quality care in their communities. Its cloud-based platform brings together key capabilities, such as revenue integrity, cost management, 340B program support, and decision enablement into a single SaaS environment.

Craneware’s portfolio spans pricing, charge capture, clinical and claims analytics, supply and medication management, audit, and appeals workflows. Notable solutions include Trisus Pricing Transparency, Trisus Pricing Analyzer, Trisus Chargemaster, Insight Medical Necessity, Trisus Claims Informatics, etc. The company operates over 2,000 care sites across 24 states with a network of 45,000 clinicians.

The company operates through two segments: Contracted recurring revenue (87.9% of H1 25 revenue), which includes Software licensing (77.1% of H1 25 Contracted recurring revenue), Professional services – recurring (3.3%), and Transactional revenue (19.7%) and Non-recurring revenue (12.1%), which includes Professional services – non-recurring (41.1% of H1 25 Non-recurring revenue) and Platform revenues – non-recurring (58.9%).

New customers drive H1 25 results

Craneware released its H1 25 results on March 11, 2025, posting 9.6% y/y increase in revenue, reaching $100m, driven by above 90% customer retention across all segments, consistent expansion and increased cross-sales to hospitals. In addition, recurring professional services experienced a robust 134.6% y/y growth, reaching $2.9m, Transactional revenue increased by 68.4% y/y, reaching $17.3m, and Platform revenue increased by 27.4% y/y reaching $7.1m.

Operating income experienced a 30.9% y/y growth, reaching $10.9m, with margin expanding by 176bp to 10.9%. Net income increased by 78.1% y/y to $7.2m. In addition, the company witnessed a 13% y/y increase in cash reserves and a reduction in bank debt by 46.6% y/y, reaching $31.6m.

Strategic collaboration

In March 2025, Craneware plc introduced Trisus Assist, an AI-driven workflow and coding assistant, in collaboration with Microsoft at the HIMSS25 conference. Embedded within the Trisus platform, Trisus Assist utilizes generative AI and Microsoft’s advanced cloud infrastructure to deliver instant guidance for healthcare professionals, specifically in areas like charge capture, regulatory compliance, and operational performance. Its design focuses on automating administrative processes, improving accuracy in medical coding, and strengthening hospital revenue management.

This launch represents a key advancement in Craneware’s strategic push toward artificial intelligence within healthcare, supporting its reputation as an industry innovator. By incorporating automation and diminishing manual processes, the solution is anticipated to foster stronger client relationships, increase opportunities for cross-selling, and appeal to new hospitals and health systems, further solidifying Craneware’s competitive positioning.

Solid cash inflows

Craneware reported a solid top line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 35.8% to reach $189m, driven by successful implementation of Trisus Platform Partner programme, positive response to Trisus Optimization, and realization of returns from past investments. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 1.1% to $20.4m, with a margin of 10.8%. However, net income declined at a CAGR of minus 3.2% to $11.7m.

Consistent earnings growth facilitated the company to generate solid FCF, increasing from $14.9m in FY 21 to $32.3m in FY 24, helped by robust growth in cash inflow from operations, which rose from $23.5m to $41.9m in FY 24.

In comparison, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 11.9% over the past three years, reaching $1.4bn in FY 24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 39.6% to $313m, with a margin 23.2%. Net income grew at a CAGR of 36.1% to $235m.

Encouraging forecast ahead

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of approximately minus 7.2%. In comparison, Bentley Systems ’s stock delivered returns of about 9.4%.

Craneware is currently trading at a P/E of 66.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $0.5, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 79.6x but higher than that of Bentley Systems (54.2x). Likewise, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 20.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $51.2m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 18.8x but lower than Bentley Systems ’s valuation of 34.7x.

Craneware is liked by six analysts, with all having ‘Buy’ ratings for an average target price of $39.6, implying a 32.3% upside over the current market price. The analysts’ views are further supported by an expected EBIT CAGR of 10.6% over FY 24-27, reaching $62m, with a margin of 25.1% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 31.2%, reaching $26.5m, with a margin of 10.7%, with EPS expected to increase to $0.7 in FY 27 from $0.3 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate EBIT CAGR of 14.1% and net profit CAGR of 20.9% for Bentley Systems.

Overall, Craneware continues to achieve consistent operational advancement, supported by its expanding product portfolio and increasingly robust client partnerships. With a pronounced emphasis on innovation across its solutions, Craneware is well-positioned to

respond to the changing demands of the healthcare industry, reinforcing its market relevance and enhancing its strategic appeal. Efforts to integrate products, build alliances, and maintain a resilient stream of recurring revenue are anticipated to drive enduring growth and cement its market leadership.

However, the company must navigate notable challenges including data and cybersecurity threats, potential intellectual property disputes, stricter environmental mandates, delayed acceptance of AI and cloud technologies, regulatory shifts within the US healthcare landscape, and rising competitive pressures.