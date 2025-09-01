Crédit Agricole announced that its wealth management subsidiary Indosuez Wealth Management has finalized the acquisition of Banque Thaler through its Swiss entity, in which it now holds a 100% stake.



The proposed acquisition of Banque Thaler, announced on April 4, has been approved by the relevant supervisory authorities. The legal merger of the two entities is scheduled to take place by the end of 2025.



This transaction, which will have a limited impact on Crédit Agricole's CET1 ratio, is fully in line with Indosuez WM's development strategy by strengthening its position in the Swiss market, where the bank has been present since 1876.



'This acquisition is in line with our strategy: to be as close as possible to our customers thanks to agile local teams and one of the most comprehensive service offerings on the market, management said.